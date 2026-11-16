Crossing the stage at commencement is more than an individual triumph for Western New Mexico University graduate Cindy Duran—it fulfills a deeply meaningful promise. As a mother of three, a non-traditional online student and an educator, Duran is earning her Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Education and Family Engagement while preparing to begin her bachelor’s degree coursework immediately.

For Duran, reaching graduation represents the realization of a goal rooted in family devotion. Three years ago, after her father’s passing, she made a solemn pledge to honor his memory by returning to school and completing her college education.

“That promise has stayed in my heart and has become one of my biggest motivations to continue, even on the difficult days,” Duran said. “Today, I am working toward becoming the first person in my family to graduate from a university. This achievement means so much to me because it does not represent only my hard effort but also the promise I made to my dad.”

Her educational journey required her to manage multiple challenges, including balancing full-time work, raising a family and overcoming language barriers. Returning to higher education after 15 years away, Duran faced the dual challenge of strengthening her English skills while completing rigorous university-level assignments. As a native Spanish speaker, she initially worried that language hurdles might slow her educational advancement. Instead of letting self-doubt stop her, she embraced her cultural roots, sought support from mentors and family, and pushed forward with steadfast determination.

Duran currently works as an educational assistant in a bilingual pre-kindergarten classroom at Booker T. Washington Elementary within the Las Cruces Public Schools. Drawing on her experience as an immigrant parent navigating a new educational system, she serves as a critical communication link between Spanish-speaking families and school leadership. Her firsthand understanding of language barriers allows her to create a welcoming, culturally responsive environment for 30 young learners and their parents.

Her devotion to advocacy and distinction led to her selection to represent WNMU at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities annual conference in San Diego. Joining university leaders and fellow student delegates, Duran experienced the power of Hispanic-Serving Institutions coming together to expand opportunities for future generations.

“Being a Mustang means more than attending a university; it means believing in myself, opening doors for others and demonstrating to the kids I teach that with dedication and persistence, we can accomplish our dreams,” Duran noted.

Duran’s journey is also driven by a strong desire to set an example for her three children. By demonstrating that age and circumstances are never limits to pursuing an education, she hopes to inspire them to pursue their own ambitions without fear. Her daughter is currently completing her master’s degree at New Mexico State University, building a legacy of academic achievement across generations in their family.

Going forward, Duran plans to complete her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education at WNMU and lead her own classroom as a fully licensed dual-language educator. She remains enthusiastic about mentoring other non-traditional learners, first-generation students and educational assistants across New Mexico.

“The sky is the limit, and the only one that can stop us is ourselves,” Duran shared. “We need to keep going, never give up and pursue our dreams.”

This story is part of the ongoing Fall Commencement series from Western New Mexico University celebrating student achievement, leadership and regional impact across the Mustang community.