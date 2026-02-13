At Western New Mexico University (WNMU), academic advising is far more than a routine checklist of degree requirements; it is a dedicated journey of mentorship, advocacy, and personal transformation. WNMU February employee of the month, Eric Lowe, embodies this vision.

Serving as an undergraduate advisor for the WNMU College of Education, Lowe brings what colleagues describe as a “confidently competent” energy to a role that demands equal parts patience and investigative precision. For Lowe, this recognition reflects a career-long “student-first” philosophy.

His experience in the university halls shaped Lowe’s path to professional advising. A WNMU alum, he graduated in 2018 with a degree in English. His initial professional aspirations were rooted in journalism—a background evidenced by his three-year tenure as the editor of the student newspaper, The Mustang. However, during his transition into graduate studies, Lowe discovered a burgeoning passion for student advocacy that redirected his career path toward the administrative heart of the university.

“Advisors get a complete picture of a student,” Lowe said. “Faculty are with them in the classroom, and the business office sees their payments, but advisors are with them from the second they enter the university—sometimes while they are still in high school—until the day they graduate.”

Before his current role in the College of Education, Lowe spent formative years advising nursing students. He recalls witnessing a specific moment of transformation in those students—one he describes as an “ontological shift.”

“Right before their final year, there is this switch where they go from being a student to being a nurse,” Lowe explained. “They take charge of their careers. Watching them grow from unsurety into empowered, confident individuals is the best thing about this job.”

Today, that same empathy drives his work with future educators. Whether he is helping a non-traditional student navigate the labyrinth of financial aid or supporting an education assistant in the transition to becoming a licensed teacher, Lowe’s approach remains grounded in genuine connection. Colleagues note that his “task-oriented” nature is vital during peak registration periods, where his reliability serves as an anchor for the department.

Lowe’s work has an impact across the Silver City campus. Students frequently commend him for his ability to break down complex degree tracks into understandable milestones. His popularity is such that a walk through the university cafeteria is rarely completed without several students stopping to offer a friendly “hello.”

University leadership credits much of the recent growth in the College of Education’s enrollment and graduation rates to Lowe’s personal touch. By maintaining consistent contact with students throughout their academic lifecycle, he ensures that they feel supported rather than processed.

Outside of his professional life, Lowe is a devoted father to his two-year-old daughter. He is an avid collector of 90s punk and hip-hop vinyl records, a fan of science fiction and fantasy literature. He recently returned to a childhood passion for drawing cartoons and portraits.

Lowe’s primary advice for the student body remains simple: lean on your advisers. “Whether you’re struggling with a class, a personal hurdle, or just feeling like the major you chose isn’t your passion, come talk to us. We’ll help you find where you’re supposed to be.”