The Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Expressive Arts Department and the Francis McCray Gallery of Contemporary Art presented the 2026 Student Juried Art Exhibition. A cornerstone of the university’s spring cultural calendar, the exhibition showcased the technical mastery and conceptual depth of the next generation of Southwest artists.

This year’s collection highlights the unique “applied liberal arts” identity of WNMU, where students are encouraged to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary social and environmental themes.

“The Student Juried Exhibition is a meaningful part of what we do as a teaching gallery within the Expressive Arts department,” said Director of the Francis McCray Gallery Jill Winburn. “It gives students the opportunity to present their work in a professional setting and receive feedback from an outside juror.”

The 2026 awards were announced during the opening reception in late January, recognizing outstanding achievements in various categories. These honors not only validate the student artists but also add vital elements to their professional portfolios as they prepare for careers in the arts and creative industries.

Awards included:

Phoebe Lawrence Ceramic Award – Erika Cozine, “Depletion”

Light Art Space Award for Photography – Riata Lindley, “Ephemeral and Eternal”

Watercolor Society Award – Sally Tilton, “A strand of Pearls”, Watercolor”

Honorable Mention – Leticia Marquez, “Building Blocks”, Sculpture

3rd Place – Rylee Myers, “All the little things moving in the night”, Drawing

2nd Place – Caleb Macias, “Freaky Fresh Product Line”, Graphic Design

1st Place – Gabe Farley – “Slightly Familiar Channels”, Sculpture

The works on display reflect the region’s geographic and cultural influences while also drawing from a broader and more personal range of experiences. From experimental ceramic forms to high-fidelity digital compositions, the exhibition serves as a testament to the diverse perspectives fostered within the WNMU Expressive Arts Department.

Winburn noted, “There’s something transformative about seeing your artwork thoughtfully installed on the walls of a gallery — it often shifts how students see their own work and strengthens their confidence as artists. When that experience is supported by classmates, faculty, family, and the broader community showing up to celebrate them, it becomes even more powerful.”