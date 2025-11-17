A WNMU Graduation Over 10 Years in the Making for Two Sisters

December 2025 marks a shared triumph for sisters Dulce Martinez and Daniella Flores, lifelong residents of Animas, New Mexico. After years of balancing full-time work, family life, and rigorous online coursework, the sisters will walk across the stage together at Western New Mexico University (WNMU). Martinez is earning her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, and Flores her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education.

Separated by a 90-mile drive from the WNMU main campus, the decision to pursue their degrees entirely online was one of necessity, which quickly became a profound advantage.

Martinez, who is more than 18 years of experience in early childhood education, first encouraged her sister to enroll. Their shared journey officially began over a decade ago, when Martinez started taking one class per semester in 2014. She eventually increased her course load, thanks to reduced tuition and encouragement from her superintendent. Now, they are both graduating, a victory built on sacrifice and strategic planning.

For both sisters, the defining benefit of the remote program was the flexibility it offered, which was essential for managing their complex lives.

“I like it online,” Martinez stated. “It gave me the flexibility to work, be with family, and do my homework. You have to initiate it yourself, but it worked for me.”

For Flores, the online format offered unexpected comfort. “Living in a small area, it was good for me because I didn’t have to present in front of a classroom. It was excellent not having to be in front of a lot of people.”

The greatest challenge wasn’t the format, but the commitment required. The sisters’ solution was shared and strategic: extreme organization and early mornings. “You have to be open-minded and have a goal,” Martinez explained. She adopted a strict routine of waking up at 4:00 a.m. to study before her family and workday began. Flores followed suit, waking up around 4:00 a.m. to focus on schoolwork before attending to her four-year-old daughter. “You have to have a schedule, or you will get lost.”

A key element of their success was the dedicated, hands-on support they received from WNMU faculty, particularly Professor Sarah Lentz, Ph.D., their mentor and faculty supervisor for student teaching. Lentz demonstrated her commitment by visiting the sisters’ actual classrooms in the remote town of Animas three times during the semester.

“I know I can look up to her, and she’ll help me,” Martinez shared. Flores found the in-person feedback profoundly validating. “I recall that at the last meeting, she (Lentz) said, ‘What an amazing educator you are.’ We don’t have parents or others telling us that.”

Lentz noted the sisters’ exceptional talent: “These two students are already remarkable educators and will become phenomenal teachers. They exemplify the kind of educators who elevate the profession through both heart and skill.”

As first-generation college students, the upcoming graduation is an emotional milestone for the entire family. “Our parents and our other sister are so proud of us; we’re finally doing it after so many years,” Flores said. With their degrees, both sisters are ready to advance their careers and financial stability.

Martinez, currently a teacher’s aide, is eager to secure her own second-grade bilingual classroom.

Flores, who works in kindergarten, expects her degree to significantly impact her salary, allowing her to support her family better.

Above all, they believe in leading by example—a lesson already absorbed by Martinez’s son, who is currently majoring in Kinesiology at WNMU.

Graduating together is “so cool,” Martinez said. “It’s not something you are going to see all the time… Our families are looking forward to spending more time with us, and we with them!”

Their unified advice for new online students is simple, if demand “Don’t give up! Keep going, try your best, make a plan, and manage your time. Get your family together so you can have support.”