Western New Mexico University Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) is hosting a month-long series of campus and community events throughout November to observe National Native American Heritage Month. These activities are designed to honor the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Native and Indigenous peoples.

Situated on the ancestral lands of the Chiricahua Apache and other Indigenous peoples, WNMU recognizes its deep connection to regional tribal nations, fostering an environment of education, partnership, and cultural preservation.

This commitment is underscored by the WNMU Museum, which houses the largest and most comprehensive collection of Mimbres artifacts in the world. A people who thrived in southwestern New Mexico between 900 and 1150 A.D.

The WNMU chapter of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicana/o de Aztlán), which translates to Chicana/o Student Movement of Aztlán, is providing a voice and presence for members who are Native American, Alaska Native, and Samoan.

A highlight of the beginning of the month was a traditional Frybread Lunch offering on Nov. 5, which provided an opportunity for students, faculty, and community members to gather, share a traditional Native American meal, and engage in fellowship.

Looking ahead, the club is organizing a creative endeavor where members will design posters showcasing their diverse cultures and heritage. Once completed, these educational and personal expressions of culture will be displayed in the Miller Library on the WNMU campus, offering a visual narrative of Indigenous experiences to the broader campus community. The Miller Library will also feature ongoing educational resources throughout November, with a curated collection of books and materials related to Native American history, literature, and culture.

The club’s mission is vital to student life, offering a supportive space for Indigenous students.Marilyn Tafoya, a junior at WNMU and acting president of the club, hails from the Jicarilla Apache reservation. Though initially an introvert hesitant to join, Tafoya quickly found a sense of belonging so strong that she stepped up to leadership to ensure the club’s survival and future growth.

“Each new generation of students coming of age shares in the pain of stereotypes. We want to disrupt those stereotypes by providing awareness of indigenous peoples through our club,” Tafoya stated. She encourages new students who may feel shy or fearful to take a chance: “The club can really make a difference for you. Come in and check it out.”

Tafoya shared a personal dream goal: to have local native artists paint a mural on campus to promote Native Americans and Native American Heritage Month, leaving a lasting, visible tribute to Indigenous culture.

Scott Fritz, Ph.D. and WNMU history professor is the longtime advisor for the Native American cultural club and has supported the students for over a decade. He noted that while in-person activities were once the norm, the club has adapted to the increasing online offerings by WNMU, ensuring a wider range of engaging activities for all members, regardless of their location.

“Native American Heritage Month is an essential time for our university community to reflect on the past, engage with the present, and plan for a more inclusive future,” said Dr. Fritz. “The club aims not just to celebrate, but to deepen the understanding of the complex and enduring legacies of the Indigenous nations that steward this land.”

WNMU proudly reinforces this commitment through its academic offerings, including an American Indian Studies Minor, which demonstrates its continuous dedication to programs that highlight Indigenous knowledge and perspectives.