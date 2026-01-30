The Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents convened for a hybrid meeting at the New Mexico State Capitol on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The session, held in Room 303, brought together university leadership and state legislators to discuss the institution’s trajectory, capital improvements, and the ongoing search for a permanent president.

Board Chair Steven Neville presided over the meeting, joined by Regents J. Dean Reed, Gregory Trujillo, John V. Wertheim, and Keana Huerta. The gathering highlighted a period of transition and “building back credibility” for the university, as noted by visiting state officials.

The meeting was punctuated by a visit from State Senator Jay C. Block, who praised the Board and Interim President Christopher Maples, Ph.D., for their leadership. “You are building back a lot of credibility, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” Senator Block said, noting that while WNMU is not in his district, it remains a point of pride at the Roundhouse. “On behalf of all the legislators, hold your head up at Western. You have the respect of every senator and House member.”

Lt. Governor Howie Morales also joined the proceedings, expressing his gratitude for the Regents’ service and Dr. Maples’ interim leadership. Morales emphasized the solid support for the university’s funding requests currently moving through the legislature. Morales is also a strong supporter of the acquisition of the 6th Street School.

Maples provided updates on the university’s strategic growth, specifically the acquisition of the 6th Street School. Located just one block from the main campus in a historic area of Silver City, the facility is slated to become a cornerstone for the WNMU College of Education. Maples credited the Dean of Education for spearheading the effort, noting that the expansion serves the interests of both the university and the broader Silver City community.

In his report, Maples celebrated the diverse achievements of the Mustang community, highlighting the WNMU Men’s Basketball team and its stellar season record. Maples also pointed out the recent story of Professor Chris Taylor, whose recently published book has garnered international attention in the field of medieval studies. Maples concluded with noting the modernization and digitization of university record-keeping to ensure security and efficiency for the digital age.

Regent Treasurer/Secretary J. Dean Reed provided a detailed timeline for the selection of the university’s next president. Following an intensive review, a 15-member search committee has narrowed the initial candidate pool down to 10.

The next phases of the search include:

February 5–6: The committee will narrow the field to five finalists.

Late February/Early March: All five finalists will conduct on-campus visits to meet with faculty, staff, and students.

March 10: The Board expects to identify the top two candidates and then begin contract negotiations.

Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle presented several key items, including the FY26 Quarter 2 Financial Actions Report, which showed no significant budgetary concerns. Riddle also addressed the financial impact of a previous cyber-incident, estimating a loss of approximately $3 million over two semesters due to related enrollment fluctuations.

The Board approved the Capital Project Transmittal for the Deming Student Center. This project involves purchasing a dedicated building at the John Arthur Smith Learning Center to provide WNMU students in Deming with a permanent campus space.

Additionally, the Regents approved the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan presented by Riddle, and revisions to the Staff Handbook presented by Staff Senate President Bart Brown.

In a move to honor long-term dedication, the Board voted unanimously to grant Staff Emeritus status to former University Registrar Susan Russell, who retired at the end of 2025. Vice President of Student Affairs Betsy Miller presented the recommendation, citing Russell’s decades of service to the university.

Senator Gabriel Ramos also visited the meeting and expressed his strong support for the Regents and the work being done WNMU.

A training session on shared governance was then conducted by WittKieffer.

After the training, the Regents talked further about the digitization of WNMU. Riddle explained it’s a campus-wide initiative and it will take time to implement.

The meeting concluded following and a call for public comment.

A recording of the meeting is posted on the WNMU Board Meetings video archive webpage at: https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx#folderID=%225adab8d0-1f22-4dc1-926e-ad6b013b0012%22

The next Board of Regents meeting will be held on a date to be determined.