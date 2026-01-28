In a powerful display of community solidarity and athletic grit, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) hosted its annual “Pink Out” night on Tuesday, January 20, at Drag’s Court. The double-header event, featuring both the Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams against Sul Ross State, served as a cornerstone of fundraising for breast cancer awareness and local healthcare support.

The highlight of the evening was a special halftime ceremony in which WNMU Athletics officials and university leadership presented a donation check to representatives from the Gila Regional Cancer Center (GRCC). The funds, raised through ticket sales, proceeds from commemorative “Pink Out” t-shirts, and community donations, will remain in Grant County to support local patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The atmosphere in the arena was electric as more than 500 fans arrived early to secure limited-edition WNMU Pink Out shirts. Students, faculty, and Silver City residents traded their traditional purple and gold for shades of pink, creating a visual testament to the university’s commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

“The Pink Out game was one of the most meaningful nights on our athletic calendar,” said Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D. “It’s about more than just the score on the board; it’s about honoring the survivors in our stands, raising awareness of early detection for cancer, and ensuring that our local cancer center has the resources to continue their life-saving work right here in Silver City. It is my hope that this will become a highly anticipated annual event at WNMU and in Silver City.” WNMU and the community raised $600 for the GRCC.

The Mustang Men’s Basketball team channeled the night’s energy into a commanding performance, securing a 69-51 victory over the Sul Ross State Lobos. The win underscored the team’s momentum in the Lone Star Conference and provided a triumphant capstone to the night’s festivities.

Earlier in the evening, the Mustang Women’s team fought a hard-edged battle against the Lobos. Although they fell short in a narrow contest, the team’s spirit remained high as they joined the halftime tributes to breast cancer “fighters and survivors” within the WNMU family.

The partnership between WNMU Athletics and the GRCC highlights the university’s role as a regional leader in social responsibility. By directing 100% of the event’s proceeds to the local center, WNMU ensures that the “Mustang Spirit” translates into tangible medical support, transportation assistance, and wellness resources for neighbors battling the disease.

Photo: Members of WNMU present a check to GRCC representatives during half-time at the “Pink Out” game.