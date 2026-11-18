For Western New Mexico University graduating senior Keana Huerta, crossing the commencement stage is the culmination of three years of unrelenting academic discipline, student advocacy and deep-rooted community pride. Born and raised in Grant County in the neighboring town of Hurley, New Mexico, Huerta chose WNMU because it was close to her family support system.

“What drew me to WNMU was that I felt like it had everything I needed to succeed. Having grown up in Grant County, I wanted to pursue my education close to home while having my family nearby. I knew the nursing program would be challenging and having that support system made the decision feel right.”

During her accelerated three-year undergraduate path, Huerta balanced demanding nursing coursework with active campus leadership. She served on the WNMU Student Board of Regents, participated in student government, joined the Student Nurses Association, and represented the student body at the New Mexico State Legislature. Her dedication culminated in her induction into the WNMU Student Hall of Fame.

Her campus engagement and clinical experiences strongly influenced her perspective on service and leadership. Huerta currently serves as the student Regent on the WNMU Board of Regents; the experience has deepened her understanding of governance, strategic planning, and institutional operations.

“Serving on the Board of Regents gave me a perspective on higher education that I wouldn’t have gained in the classroom alone. I got to see decisions being made from a completely different perspective and understand the responsibilities that come with leadership. It also showed me how institutional decisions are made, how policy and financial considerations shape a university’s direction, and how important it is to have student voices represented in those conversations. I think that experience will stay with me throughout my career, especially as I continue growing into leadership roles in nursing.”

In addition to her academic-related and governance achievements, Huerta maintains an active creative life as a recording artist. Her music has gained regional traction, with her single, “Sin Tu Amor,” reaching top placement on various Tejano countdowns. She also performs regularly with a regional jazz ensemble.

Managing music, governance, clinical rotations and studies required strong self-discipline and time management. Completing her clinical capstone in the emergency department at Three Crosses Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces confirmed Huerta’s goal of specializing in emergency medicine.

Following graduation, Huerta plans to take the NCLEX board examination in the winter and apply to major regional medical centers. She will also continue her higher education journey at WNMU this spring, pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing.

Looking back on her time at WNMU, Huerta encourages incoming undergraduates to fully engage in the college experience.

“Don’t be afraid to try things that are outside your comfort zone. Some of the most meaningful experiences I had at WNMU came from getting involved in things I never expected to pursue. College is about more than just earning your degree; it’s also an opportunity to figure out what interests you, meet people, and discover what you’re capable of. I am happy with my experience because I made the most of the opportunities in front of me. Get involved and put yourself out there.”

Huerta graduates from WNMU in December with her nursing degree. She plans on returning to campus in the Spring to continue furthering her education.

This story is part of the ongoing Western New Mexico University Fall Commencement series celebrating student achievement, leadership and regional impact across the Mustang community.