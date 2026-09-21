Early Birds Get the Data

A new citizen-science initiative in Southwest New Mexico is bringing together local naturalists, university researchers and student volunteers to establish critical baseline data on regional bird populations. The Southwest New Mexico Bird Survey, launched in January and hosted by the Bird Alliance of Southwestern New Mexico, is conducting rigorous monthly monitoring across seven habitat sites to track bird biodiversity and environmental shifts over time.

The cooperative project grew out of a shared realization among local ornithological leaders. Historic winter counts like the Christmas Bird Count have taken place for decades, but long-term monitoring data for spring and summer breeding seasons in desert grassland and riparian habitats are scarce.

“We have outstanding bird habitat in our backyard and incredible birding expertise in this community,” said Dr. William “Bill” Norris, PhD, professor of biology at Western New Mexico University and one of the project’s organizers. “We realized we needed a standardized, year-round monitoring effort to see what is happening over time—whether bird numbers are declining or increasing, and how species are responding to habitat shifts.”

The survey relies on a standardized 15-minute point count census executed once a month across two designated census points at each of the seven survey locations, ranging from City of Rocks to San Vicente Creek and the Gila River area.

A central strength of the survey is its multigenerational team, which brings together WNMU faculty and students with longtime community naturalists. Participating WNMU professors and students engage in the field research entirely as an extracurricular activity, motivated by personal passion, mentorship, and an affection for the outdoors.

“Going out birding is what I really love doing—it’s how I relax on the weekends,” said Devyn Scott, a zoology and botany major at WNMU set to graduate in May, who participates in field counts alongside his university schedule.

Maria Conklin, a graduate student at WNMU, who will complete her MAIS degree with concentrations in Biology and Expressive Arts this fall, echoed the sentiment. “I’ve been tagging along with this project and just enjoying being out in nature. For me, it’s a very relaxing time and a wonderful way to spend weekend mornings.”

The varied age cohorts also serve a practical scientific purpose in the field, where bird identification frequently depends on subtle vocalizations. While veteran birders bring decades of taxonomic experience, younger participants bring keen sight and high-frequency hearing that can detect far-off bird calls.

The planning and leadership committee guiding the survey includes Linda Moore, head of the Southwest New Mexico Bird Survey and president of the Bird Alliance of Southwestern New Mexico; Brian Dolton; Heidi Erstadt; Yziah Jimenez; Will Mora; Madison “Madi” Vasquez; Norris; Scott; Conklin and Jeff Yeo, who leads the project’s data analysis and statistical model. Jimenez and Madison Vasquez both graduated with BS degrees in Zoology in 2025.

Survey data track weather variables, vegetation changes, and species presence—including regional species of concern like the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Southwestern Willow Flycatcher, Bell’s Vireo, and Common Black Hawk. Organizers intend to compare the standardized dataset with larger public databases like eBird, building a vital ecological record for generations to come.

The Bird Alliance emphasizes that the project is designed for long-lasting sustainability and is currently seeking new community members and volunteers to join the counts. Most survey locations feature short walking distances and accessible terrain, making participation welcoming to novice birders, families, and experienced naturalists alike.

“Whether you have years of experience or merely love being outdoors, we are always looking for new people to step out into the field with us,” said Moore.

To learn more about the Southwest New Mexico Bird Survey, view upcoming count schedules, or inquire about becoming a volunteer survey member, contact the Bird Alliance of Southwestern New Mexico.