When the world tuned in to watch Super Bowl LX earlier this month, the Western New Mexico University (WNMU) community had a monumental reason to cheer. Leah Lopez, a former WNMU student and member of the university’s prestigious mariachi program, took the global stage as a featured violinist during Bad Bunny’s record-breaking halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show almost entirely in Spanish, was a landmark cultural event designed as a sweeping tribute to Latino heritage and featuring a violin orchestra to add classical depth to the modern genre.

Lopez was among a select group of elite musicians chosen to share the spotlight with the global Latin icon. Dressed in a signature brown suit and bowtie—a visual nod to the working-class roots and traditional aesthetics celebrated throughout the set—Lopez and her violin were visible to an estimated 125 million viewers worldwide. Her soaring musical accompaniment provided the melodic backbone for Bad Bunny’s hit song “Monaco,” a track that masterfully blends high-energy trap with classical orchestral elements.

For Lopez, the journey to the most-watched musical event in the world began years ago in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, where she performed with mariachi bands. After enrolling at WNMU, she became a dedicated and foundational member of the university’s mariachi ensembles. It was at WNMU that she honed the technical precision, rigorous discipline, and vibrant stage presence that would eventually propel her to professional success in the competitive Los Angeles music scene.

“Seeing one of our students represent the culture and the high caliber of talent we cultivate here at WNMU is an incredibly proud moment for the entire university,” said ASWNMU President Carlos Carranza. “Leah’s performance on the world’s biggest stage is a testament to her relentless hard work and the artistic foundation she built while participating in our mariachi program. She embodies the spirit of a Mustang—resilient, talented, and ready to lead.”

Lopez’s path from the quiet landscapes of Silver City to performing alongside a global icon also led her to live in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she played with a well-known Mexican mariachi band. She then relocated to Los Angeles and alongside other top-tier musicians, Lopez was independently contracted to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez’s participation highlights the intertwining of traditional musical education and modern entertainment. Her roots in the Southwest and deep training in mariachi music provided the perfect stylistic versatility required for Bad Bunny’s genre-bending sound. This performance not only showcased her individual virtuosity but also emphasized the enduring relevance of traditional music programs in preparing students for diverse professional careers.

“Leah’s ability to translate the emotion and technique of mariachi into a global pop context is exactly what we hope for our students and alumni. She has shown our current students that there truly are no limits to where their education can take them,” Carranza said.

When asked for advice on following their dreams, Lopez said, “Say yes to every opportunity you can!”

Lopez is also featured on the WNMU banners around campus in Silver City and on billboards throughout the community.