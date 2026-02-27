For the first time in program history, the Western New Mexico University men’s basketball team has entered the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings, coming in at No. 4 in the region. This milestone marks a defining moment for Mustang basketball and signals a new level of success for the program.

The ranking places WNMU among the top teams in the South Central Region and reflects the team’s performance throughout what has been the most successful season the program has ever seen. It represents not only the results on the court this year, but also the steady growth and development that has led to this breakthrough moment.

The Mustangs have put together an impressive season, building consistency through conference play and proving their ability to compete at a high level. Their success has been driven by a balanced approach on both ends of the floor, combining efficient scoring with disciplined defense. The team has shown resilience throughout the season, securing key wins and performing well in challenging environments.

This year’s squad has distinguished itself with its ability to execute in close games and maintain composure under pressure. Whether at home or on the road, the Mustangs have demonstrated a level of confidence and cohesion that has elevated the program beyond anything seen in previous seasons.

The regional ranking is a reflection of that progress. It signifies that WNMU Men’s Basketball is no longer just competing, but establishing itself as a legitimate contender within the region. For a program that has never before been recognized in the regional rankings, reaching No. 4 is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the work put in by the players, coaches, and staff.

Beyond the immediate recognition, this achievement carries important implications for the future. It places the Mustangs in strong position as postseason play approaches and raises the standard for what the program can expect moving forward. More importantly, it reinforces that the foundation being built in Silver City is one capable of sustaining success.

As the season continues, the focus remains on maintaining momentum and continuing to improve. But regardless of what lies ahead, this moment stands as a historic step forward.

Western New Mexico men’s basketball has reached a new milestone, and the program is firmly on the rise.