From Volleyball Player to Dean of Enrollment and Student Services at FSCC

Western New Mexico University Athletics is proud to recognize former Mustang volleyball standout Courtney Kline (formerly Heiser) as an Alumni of the Week.

Kline was a member of the WNMU volleyball program from 2004–2008, wearing No. 16 and making her mark as a setter. A native of Tempe, Arizona, Kline came to WNMU from Marcos De Niza High School and went on to build an impressive collegiate career.

During her time as a Mustang, Kline collected numerous conference and tournament honors. In 2005, she was named First Team All-Heartland Conference and earned Heartland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Her success continued in 2006 when she was selected to the All-RMAC Second Team and named RMAC Setter of the Year. She was also recognized on the RMAC All-Academic Team and earned Gold Honors.

Kline continued to excel during the 2007 season. She was named RMAC Player of the Week on August 27, 2007, while also earning All-Tournament Team honors at the Adams State College Best Western/Grizzly Inn Volleyball Classic and the Colorado School of Mines Ore Diggers Classic. At the Colorado School of Mines tournament, she was named Most Valuable Player.

While her accomplishments on the court helped establish her as one of the WNMU standout volleyball players, Kline’s journey after college has continued to center around leadership, education and serving others.

Today, Kline lives in Girard, Kansas, with her husband, Chad Kline, and their family. In addition to being a wife and mother, she has continued her career in higher education at Fort Scott Community College, where she serves as Dean of Enrollment and Student Services for the Department of Admissions and Student Services.

In her role, Kline helps support students throughout their college journey while overseeing important areas related to enrollment, admissions and student services. Her work reflects the same leadership and dedication she demonstrated during her time as a Mustang.

From setting up plays on the volleyball court to helping today’s college students find their path, Kline has continued to make an impact in higher education and her community.

Her journey is a reminder that the lessons learned as a student-athlete—leadership, teamwork, commitment and perseverance—can continue well beyond the playing field.

WNMU Athletics is proud to recognize Courtney Kline as an Alumni of the Week and celebrate the impact she continues to make as a Mustang, mother and higher education professional. Her journey reflects the leadership and dedication that extends far beyond the court.