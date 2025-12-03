WNMU Nursing Students Take Advocacy from Bedside to Capitol

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) nursing students from the Silver City and Deming campuses recently stepped away from the classroom to engage with state lawmakers in Santa Fe. The visit provided these aspiring healthcare professionals with a firsthand look at the legislative process, emphasizing the critical role nurses play in shaping healthcare policy and extending their advocacy beyond immediate patient care.

The excursion was designed to immerse students in the complexities of drafting, debating, and passing bills. Attendees described the event as both interesting and valuable, particularly in demystifying the often-intimidating legislative procedures that govern the medical field.

During the session, students delved into the financial realities of the healthcare industry. Discussions centered on state budgeting and the escalating costs of medications—issues that directly impact patient outcomes. One student remarked on the eye-opening realization of the sheer effort required to lobby for change, noting that effective advocacy requires persistence and strategic communication.

A highlight of the visit was a participatory mock trial, which allowed students to experience the judicial process. The trial was based on a real-life scenario regarding scope-of-practice issues, specifically involving radiology nurses who were restricted from using ultrasound machines. Through this simulation, WNMU students observed how lobbyists influence legislative decisions and how legal rulings shape medical staff’s daily responsibilities.

The event also served as a networking opportunity, allowing WNMU students to interact with nursing peers from other higher education institutions across New Mexico. These interactions highlighted a distinct pedagogical difference in the teaching of nursing ethics. For instance, while students from other universities reported they are required to memorize the Nursing Code of Ethics, WNMU students noted that their curriculum focuses on application. Students from both the Deming and Silver City campuses explained that at WNMU, the Code of Ethics is “worked” and lived through practical application in cohorts and practicums. This distinct approach underscores the university’s commitment to producing nurses who internalize ethical standards.

Silver City nursing student Keana Huerta, who is also student member of the WNMU Board of Regents, noted the vast implications of the visit. Huerta stated that she realized the “depth and scope of policymaking, and how it affects everything, not just patient care.”

Another Silver City student added that the experience broadened her professional horizon. “It made me realize that advocacy goes beyond bedside care,” she said, highlighting the necessity for nurses to be vocal in the legislative chambers as well as the hospital room.

For students from the Deming campus, the connection between law and medicine was equally profound. One student noted it was “eye-opening” to see the direct integration between legislative decisions and his future career in healthcare. Another student emphasized the collective power of the profession, noting that the session made her more aware of the “team mindset,” describing the lobbying effort as “thousands of voices working together.”

Not all students were able to make the trip to Santa Fe, but the learning objectives remained the same. Students who remained on campus engaged in a comprehensive module on conducting effective letter-writing campaigns. By researching their specific representatives and lobbyists, these students learned to craft strong, evidence-based arguments. This exercise honed their critical thinking skills and ensured that all WNMU nursing students, regardless of their physical location, are equipped with the tools to effect political change.