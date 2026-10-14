WNMU and Higher Education GO Bond – A Win/Win for the Region

General Obligation Higher Education Bond 3 (GO Bond 3), part of the upcoming November general election, will provide Western New Mexico University with $3 million for crucial infrastructure and facility improvements on the Silver City campus.

Investing in GO Bond 3 is critical to protecting New Mexico students’ sustained achievement and strengthening the state’s economic foundation.

A key feature of Higher Education Bond 3 is that it will be supported entirely through existing general obligation bond capacity, not increase property tax rates for New Mexico residents if approved. This mechanism uses existing fiscal bandwidth without adding a financial burden on taxpayers.

This year’s General Obligation Bond for higher education will provide critical funding to upgrade and modernize the Western New Mexico University campus. Investments will address aging physical and digital infrastructure while enhancing classrooms, learning environments and training facilities to expand educational opportunities for students and strengthen the campus for the future.

“As reflected in recent statewide survey numbers, voters strongly recognize that the jobs created by the bond’s passage extend far beyond campus boundaries,” said Western New Mexico University President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D. The economic impact pulses directly into our communities, supporting construction and design professionals while driving vital activity to local hotels, grocery stores, and restaurants.”

More specifically, WNMU will use the funding to:

Modernize Learning Environments:The $3 million allocated to WNMU will allow the university to renovate and upgrade learning and training spaces, protecting prior capital investments made by New Mexicans.

Ensure Student and Campus Safety:Modern, safe, and functional facilities are vital to giving students the optimal environment to succeed academically and get ready for future careers.

Expand Workforce Readiness:The projects are part of a larger, coordinated state effort to strengthen educational opportunities and align student training with employment needs.

Important Voting Dates

Early In-Person and Absentee Voting:Underway as of Tuesday, October 6.

Expanded Early Voting:Saturday, October 17, through Saturday, October 31.

Election Day:Tuesday, November 3.

“Ultimately, investing in GO Bond 3 is an investment in our students’ futures, our local workforce and the overall vitality of New Mexico,” said Coll. “We encourage all community members to make their voices heard and participate in this important election to help secure a stronger tomorrow for our university and our state.”