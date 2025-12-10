Deming Resident Christina Guerrero Graduates with BSN from WNMU

For Christina Guerrero, the path to becoming a nurse was a mission rooted in personal history. Guerrero, the youngest member of her graduating cohort, is set to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Western New Mexico University (WNMU) this December.

Guerrero’s inspiration stems from a pivotal moment in her youth while watching her father care for her grandmother, who was suffering from dementia. Observing the treatment her grandmother received in a clinical setting sparked a fire in Guerrero to do better for vulnerable patients. “I wanted to be a nurse after seeing how my grandmother was treated,” Guerrero said. “I want people to realize that they can trust me, and that people like my grandmother get treated like they deserve.”

A native of Arizona raised in Deming; Guerrero’s academic journey was defined by focus and determination. She attended Early College High School in Deming, where she earned her high school diploma and associate’s degree thanks to the dual enrollment program that allowed Guerrero the opportunity to attend WNMU while still in high school.

When it came to choosing a nursing school, WNMU was Guerrero’s first choice. Beyond the familiarity, the university offered a financial pathway that aligned with her practical mindset. Through scholarships and financial aid, Guerrero achieved a significant milestone in higher education: graduating debt-free.

In June 2025, amidst one of the most demanding semesters of the program, Guerrero gave birth to her son. Balancing the demands of early motherhood with the intense study required for nursing finals necessitated serious determination. “I had the motivation to keep going… I would do anything for my son,” Guerrero said.

Her dedication was evident during Guerrero’s capstone project, an intensive eight-week care course requiring 96 hours of clinical work. She completed her rotation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. Guerrero’s nurse preceptor expressed amazement at her preparedness, noting that Guerrero possessed a level of skill and knowledge rarely seen in a student nurse.

Guerrero credits this readiness to the hands-on instruction at WNMU, specifically highlighting Professor Lorenzo Saenz. “He really knows what he’s doing, and he’s the reason I feel so confident caring for real patients,” Guerrero said of Saenz, whose simulation classes provided the practical foundation for her clinical success.

While Guerrero commuted to Silver City for specific simulations, she was primarily online and at the WNMU Deming campus, which recently expanded its simulation offerings. During her time at WNMU Guerrero remained deeply involved in student life, serving as Treasurer of the Student Nurses Association, where she helped organize community-facing events, including flu shot clinics.

Guerrero emphasizes the collective strength of her peers. Her cohort, comprised of approximately 20 students from Deming and Silver City, operated as a tight-knit unit. “We were a team, and we worked together; we always had each other’s backs,” she recalled.

Looking ahead, Guerrero plans to work in an ICU to gain critical experience before returning to school for her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). Her goal is to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). She plans to spend time with her son and then take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the state board exam to become a registered nurse, as soon as possible to ensure she can use everything she has learned and retained from classes.

Ultimately, Guerrero’s heart lies in rural healthcare, where providers often serve as pillars of the community. “I like to take my time with my patients, really get to know them and see what’s going on with them,” she said. “I really like the small community.”