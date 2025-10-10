Gregory Trujillo Receives Legislative Confirmation as Regent for WNMU

Gregory (Greg) Trujillo was unanimously confirmed as Regent for Western New Mexico University (WNMU) by the New Mexico legislature during a special legislative session, October 2, bringing the university’s governing board to full membership.

Trujillo’s appointment comes as the WNMU Board of Regents seeks expertise from leaders strong in financial stewardship and a clear vision for the future. As the current Executive Director of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association (NM PERA) and former Deputy Director, Trujillo has cultivated a career defined by an unwavering commitment to public service and fiscal responsibility—a perspective he is eager to bring to his new role.

“I am a public servant at heart, and as a proud native New Mexican, I want to help the institutions that serve our state,” Trujillo said. “The Governor’s office sought someone with a strong financial and IT background, and I felt I could offer my experience to support WNMU during this time of change.”

Trujillo wants his tenure as a Regent to focus on bringing long-term stability and effectiveness to the university. High on his list of priorities is offering any support possible as the university continues its recovery from the recent cyber incident that impacted web-based systems university-wide.

“Ensuring the University has completely redeemed its footing after the cyber incident and that its technology and systems are fully operational is a huge and immediate priority,” Trujillo added. With an extensive background in Information Technology tracing back to his start in 2003 with a state financial board, Trujillo is positioned to advocate for the necessary technological improvements and security enhancements required to protect the university and its community.

In addition to addressing IT infrastructure, Trujillo identified three other areas he believes are vital to elevating the university. These areas focus on securing permanent leadership, modernizing campus infrastructure, and fiercely advocating for the WNMU community.

Trujillo will work with his fellow Regents colleagues to identify and secure a permanent, strong, and effective president whose qualifications are a perfect match for the complex needs of WNMU. Trujillo emphasized the necessity of finding a leader who can be a dedicated champion for WNMU, its community and interests, particularly at the state and legislative levels.

Recognizing the challenges posed by an aging campus, Trujillo is also committed to addressing the need for modernization. He plans to focus intently on the capital structure plan to secure the necessary funding to bring WNMU campus facilities into the 21st century, while also maintaining and honoring the beauty of the grounds and its historic buildings.