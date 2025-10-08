Western New Mexico University Opens Registration for Wilderness Medical Courses

Preparing adventurers and professionals for the unexpected, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Outdoor Programs announces the opening of registration for its Spring 2026 suite of Wilderness Medicine Courses. Registration is now open.

These essential wilderness medical courses are open to the public and offer specialized training designed to equip outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and students with the critical skills needed to provide medical care in remote and challenging environments. Advanced registration is required, and spaces are expected to fill quickly.

Three Courses to Meet Diverse Needs

WNMU Outdoor Programs is offering three distinct courses tailored to different levels of expertise and trip risk profiles: the Wilderness First Aid (WFA), the Wilderness First Responder (WFR), and a WFR/WEMT Re-certification Course. All courses will be held on the WNMU campus in Silver City, New Mexico, combining theoretical knowledge with crucial hands-on practice.

Wilderness First Aid (WFA): The Essential Primer

The Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who typically undertake half- or full-day trips in areas with reliable cell service and access to advanced medical care within a three-hour window. This course serves as an introduction to wilderness medicine, covering general concepts, basic anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, assessment, and treatment.

Dates: February 27, 28, and March 1, 2026.

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Full attendance is mandatory for certification.

Cost: Public: $350. Discounts are available for Public Service Professionals/Western Institute of Lifelong Learning members ($300), WNMU Faculty/Staff ($250), and WNMU Students ($150).

Note: The WFA course can no longer be used for WFR re-certification. Current WFRs should register for the dedicated re-certification course.

Wilderness First Responder (WFR): Professional-Grade Training

The flagship Wilderness First Responder (WFR) course is intended for outdoor professionals, individuals working in high-risk environments like wild land fire or trail crews, and those engaging in multi-day extended trips where communication is unreliable and emergency care is limited or non-existent. This intensive, 80+ hour hybrid course includes certification in CPR, AED, and Epinephrine Injection.

The course format involves 30-plus hours of asynchronous online learning modules, followed by 50-plus hours of mandatory in-person sessions spread across two weekends:

In-Person Dates: February 13-15 and February 21-22, 2026 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Registration Deadline: January 2, 2026.

Cost: Public: $850. Discounts are offered to Public Service Providers/Western Institute for Lifelong Learning members ($800), WNMU Faculty/Staff ($725), and full-time WNMU Students ($350).

WFR/WEMT Re-certification: Keeping Skills Sharp

Current Wilderness First Responder (WFR) and Wilderness Emergency Medical Technician (WEMT)practitioners can maintain their certification through the dedicated WFR/WEMT Re-certification Course. This program focuses on patient assessment, evacuation techniques, content updates, and a refresher of original material, primarily conducted through hands-on skill labs and case-study reviews.

Eligibility: Open only to current WFR/WEMS practitioners or those in their grace period from an approved provider. WEMS practitioners must hold a national registry certification or state license.

Dates: February 7, and 8, 2026.

Cost: All non-student groups (Public, Public Service Provider, WNMU Faculty/Staff, Western Institute for Lifelong Learning member): $300. Students: $200.

Interested participants can register for all courses

Previous participants can register for Recertification

Those interested in taking a course for academic credit or with any additional questions, contact the WNMU Outdoor Programs Director at 575-538-6253 or via email at outdoors@wnmu.edu.