Hollywood Spotlight on WNMU for Homecoming 2026 and the Chile Bowl Face Off

Roll out the red carpet—Western New Mexico University is bringing silver-screen glamour to campus the week of October 5–10 for “Hollywood Homecoming 2026,” anchored by the marquee matchup Chile Bowl rivalry clash between WNMU football and Eastern New Mexico University.

The weeklong production blends cinematic spirit festivities with long-standing university traditions, leading up to the feature-presentation—one of the greatest rival matches in New Mexico, on Saturday, October 10, Ben Altamirano Field at WNMU.

Homecoming festivities include:

WNMU Alumni Golf Classic (Thursday, October 8, 9:00 a.m.): Lights, camera, action on the fairways.Alumni hit the course at Scott Park for an exclusive pre-game tournament designed for top-tier players and legends alike.

WNMU Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Special Gold Circle Graduates Recognition (Friday, October 9, 2:00 p.m.): Tribute to Hall of Fame inductees and center-stage recognition to the WNMU milestone Gold Circle Graduates at Light Hall Theater.

Red Carpet Bonfire & Pep Rally(Friday, October 9, 8:00–10:00 p.m.): The ultimate pre-show launch party. WNMU student-athletes, spirit squads and fans gather near the residence halls to kick off the blockbuster weekend under the glowing spotlight of the bonfire.

Hollywood Parade(Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m.): Main Street meets the Big Screen. Floats, marching bands and student organizations star in a showstopping procession down Bullard Street, making their way toward campus.

Tailgate Party(Saturday, Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m.): The pre-show green room experience. Gather outside Ben Altamirano Field at WNMU for action-packed festivities.

The Chile Bowl Kickoff(Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:00 p.m.): Showtime. WNMU takes center stage to face off against the ENMU Greyhounds in a Lone Star Conference football showstopper.

WNMU Director of Athletics Matt Enriquez highlighted the star-powered atmosphere surrounding game day. “The Chile Bowl is always a main-event matchup on our calendar,” Enriquez said. “Having lived this rivalry before, I know just how much this game means to our campus, community and fans; the energy they bring to the stands is unbelievable. With this year’s Hollywood theme setting the scene, the bright lights are on us, and our student-athletes are ready to shine.”

The historic rivalry between WNMU and ENMU dates to Oct. 12, 1934, when the programs fought to a 6-6 tie in Silver City. Formally named the Chile Bowl in 2018, the game awards a traveling trophy to the winner of the annual Lone Star Conference battle.

Tickets for Saturday’s football game may be purchased in advance through the WNMU Athletics ticket office or online. Game-day ticket booths at Ben Altamirano Field at WNMU will open two hours before kickoff.