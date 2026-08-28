The Power of GO Bonds: WNMU Historic Graham Gymnasium Restored

A historic campus landmark has received a vital transformation to serve future generations. Western New Mexico University has completed a comprehensive restoration and modernization of Graham Gymnasium, blending 21st-century infrastructure with classic Southwestern architectural heritage.

Originally constructed in 1936, Graham Gymnasium was designed by John Gaw Meem, widely considered New Mexico’s most influential 20th-century architect and the master of Southwestern regional architecture. Valued for its historic and architectural significance, the building was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places on September 22, 1988.

Over the decades, time and heavy use took a toll on the structure. Modernizing the mid-20th-century facility to meet present-day safety, accessibility, and operational efficiency standards required a significant capital investment, which arrived when New Mexico voters approved Higher Education General Obligation Bond C in November 2022.

The voter approved GO Bond provided $2 million specifically directed toward the gym’s structural renewal. Rather than replacing a piece of university history, the project focused on strategic preservation and essential operations.

“Graham Gymnasium is an extraordinary piece of our regional heritage,” said WNMU Capital Projects Director, James Acosta “This project allowed us to honor John Gaw Meem’s architectural legacy and equip the building with modern safety, accessibility and energy systems. Thanks to the support of New Mexico voters, we have preserved a treasured landmark that will continue to anchor campus life for generations to come.”

The renovation encompassed extensive interior and exterior upgrades:

Structural and Exterior Preservation: Roofing systems underwent comprehensive rehabilitation to improve weatherization and safeguard interior framing. Subsurface structural stabilization and masonry repairs secured the iconic red-brick exterior, and the team is installing new energy-efficient windows.

Modernized Utility and Safety Systems: Mechanical and electrical systems received major overhauls, including high-efficacy LED lighting and a new transformer to support enhanced climate control. The team integrated a complete fire suppression system, an updated alarm panel, and modern safety controls throughout the facility.

Universal Access: GO Bond funding directly enabled key Americans with Disabilities Act compliance upgrades, including re-engineered entry thresholds, retrofitted interior transitions, and fully accessible restrooms, ensuring a welcoming place for all visitors.

Site and Perimeter Enhancements: Improvements extended to footpaths and vehicular access along Old James Road, increasing safety around the facility’s perimeter.

By pairing voter-approved GO Bond funding with dedicated historic stewardship, WNMU has extended the life of Graham Gymnasium, transforming it into a fully restored, climate-controlled venue ready to host year-round academic activities, athletic events, and public events.

Learn more about WNMU and GO Bond funding.