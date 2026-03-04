Western New Mexico University recently announced a new scholarship in the name of Professor of Marking Gordon Flanders, Ph.D. Flanders’ tenure showcases the profound influence a single educator can have on the trajectory of a student’s life.

The scholarship supports upper-division business students at Western New Mexico University who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to the field of marketing. It was established by family, friends, and colleagues to ensure that Dr. Flanders’ high standards and passion for teaching would continue to inspire future Mustangs.

The initiative was sparked by Associate Professor and Associate Dean of the School of Business Benjamin Vicens, Ph.D., a colleague and close friend of Flanders, who envisioned a formal and permanent recognition of Flanders’ impact. What began as a foundational idea from Vicens quickly evolved into a powerful grassroots effort within the School of Business, with faculty members personally contributing to ensure the fund’s success.

Adding to the momentum, Flanders provided a generous financial gift to bolster the endowment.

The WNMU Foundation played a key role in bringing the vision to fruition, managing donations and ensuring the scholarship met the university’s rigorous standards. The high level of interest in the program was made clear during the initial application cycle; the application period closed at the end of January following a robust response from students across the university.

“I have always believed that education is the ultimate equalizer,” said Flanders. “To have a scholarship in my name is a profound honor, but the true reward has always been seeing my students walk across that stage at graduation.”

During his 30-year tenure, Flanders has been a vocal advocate for the university’s mission and a beloved figure within the Silver City community. This scholarship ensures that his dedication to student success will continue to provide opportunities for the next generation of Mustangs.

“Dr. Flanders isn’t just a teacher; he is a pillar of this institution,” Vicens remarked. “When we discussed how to honor his decades of service, a scholarship felt like the only appropriate choice. It reflects his core value: putting the student first, always.”

Scholarship awards take effect at the beginning of the fall 2026 semester; recipients will be announced later this year.

More information about WNMU scholarships.