In mid-January, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) was awarded a $32,493 grant from the Freeport-McMoRan Community and Social Investment Fund. The funding will launch a transformative project titled “Enhancing Ecological and Analytical Chemistry Research Opportunities for Students in Rural New Mexico,” designed to more strongly integrate classroom theory and high-level scientific practice.

This initiative addresses a critical need within the WNMU Department of Natural Sciences: the lack of specialized laboratory equipment required for advanced environmental research. Despite being in one of the Southwest’s most ecologically diverse regions, students have historically faced limitations in conducting sophisticated onsite analysis. The grant will fund the purchase of a microbalance—a high-precision instrument accurate to within one microgram—and a freeze dryer.

The project is led by Professor of Chemistry, James Sanders, Ph.D., and Professor of Biology Caleb Loughran, Ph.D. Sanders specializes in bioanalytical and environmental chemistry while Loughran’s research focuses on mapping the food webs of reptiles and amphibians in high desert ecosystems. Together, the professors supervise student researchers as they investigate how climate change, drought, and land-use shifts are altering the Gila ecoregion.

These tools are essential for preparing biological samples for stable isotope analysis, a foundational method used to track nutrient movement, food web structures, and environmental toxins. “By bringing this preparation capability in-house, we will reduce research costs and turnaround times while ensuring students gain direct experience with professional-grade instrumentation,” said Sanders.

The equipment enables precise sample preparation required for external laboratory analysis, making it a critical step in student-led studies related to food web analysis, environmental toxicology, and ecosystem energy flow.

“By integrating stable isotope techniques into the biology, chemistry, and environmental science curricula, WNMU aims to equip approximately 100 student beneficiaries with highly marketable skills. These analytical skills are in high demand across New Mexico’s scientific workforce, including roles in environmental consulting, public health, and agriculture,” Loughran said.

WNMU has established clear metrics to evaluate the success of this investment. The university will track:

The annual number of students utilizing the new equipment for senior research projects.

The number of graduating seniors who successfully secure employment in STEM fields or gain admission to graduate programs.

Student contributions to professional dissemination, including peer-reviewed publications and presentations at regional meetings like the biennial Gila Symposium.

The project began in mid-January and ends January 2036.