On March 5, 2026, Western New Mexico University (WNMU) opened its doors to more than 500 prospective students for its annual Spring Discovery Day. The event gave students considering college or vocational education direct insight into campus life. WNMU provided hands-on classroom experiences and opportunities for meaningful interactions with faculty and current students. The high-energy event transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of exploration. High schools from across New Mexico gathered to experience the university’s academic and social culture.

The event was hosted by WNMU admissions and student affairs. “This is one of my favorite campus events,” said Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Recruitment Andrew Lunt, MBA, MSHRM. “The weather was great, our faculty and staff were supportive, and students, guardians, and educators were highly receptive,” Lunt said.

Joined by Admissions Recruiter James Lee, who oversaw event logistics, the day began at Old James Stadium, where attendees checked in and received color-coded bracelets for their academic interests. This system helped faculty and staff quickly connect with students, providing targeted guidance as participants explored their academic options. “We are grateful to the WNMU faculty, staff, and students. Their time and efforts make this event possible,” said Lee.

Among the diverse crowd were several standout student groups, including delegations from Cesar Chavez High School and the New Mexico Military Institute. Two students from Deming have already mapped out their path to entrepreneurship. They plan to become WNMU business majors immediately after finishing cosmetology school, citing the university’s reputation as their primary draw.

“We’re here because we want to own our own businesses,” one student shared. Her peer added, “Cosmetology is the start, but we know a business degree is critical to that success. Western has a strong program and completing that major is what will allow us to thrive.”

As the morning progressed, students toured the university grounds. They took in the unique architecture and the region’s scenic views. Popular stops included Regents Row for photo opportunities and a chance to meet Rawhide, the official WNMU mascot. Attendees also enjoyed refreshments from Discovery Day sponsor Coca-Cola, a free lunch from local vendors, and conversations with current students about the Mustang experience.

“One thing that stood out to me was how clean and well maintained the campus was. After visiting, I can definitely see myself being a student,” shared one high school student who traveled from Las Cruces to attend.

Numerous faculty members from various departments were stationed throughout the campus to engage with visitors and answer detailed questions about the extensive educational offerings by WNMU.

Mock classroom sessions, the day’s highlight, gave prospective students a hands-on look at disciplines such as chemistry, business, nursing and kinesiology, applied technology and sciences, humanities, and early childhood education.

“Discovery Day is about more than just showing off our facilities; it’s about showing these students that they belong here,” said Lunt. “They may be coming from just down the road, across the state, or even from across the world. We want them to see a direct path from our classrooms to their future success.”

For those unable to attend, WNMU remains committed to supporting prospective students through personalized tours and virtual sessions year-round. Personalized campus tours can be scheduled through the university website.