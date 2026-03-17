The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents met in a hybrid session available via livestream, with public seating, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Present in J. Cloyd Miler Library were Regents J. Dean Reed, Keana Huerta, and John V. Wertheim, along with the university’s executive leadership team; present online were Regents Steven Neville and Gregory Trujillo.

The Board of Regents officially appointed Jose Coll, Ph.D., as the university’s next president during the session. The meeting also marked a major step forward in the university’s expansion, with the potential acquisition of the 6th Street School.

Coll, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and current Provost at Western Oregon University, was selected for his leadership philosophy grounded in collaboration and advocacy. He will formally begin his presidency on July 1, 2026, under a three-year contract that automatically extends for two more years upon a successful completion of his first year as president. The agreement includes a $310,000 salary and a comprehensive benefits package.

Coll joined the meeting briefly online. His address to the Board and the WNMU community emphasized a comprehensive educational experience that spans the liberal arts to the trades, aiming to meet state workforce needs while upholding shared governance. Coll expressed his deepest gratitude to the presidential search committee and thanked Interim President Christopher Maples, Ph.D., for his “unwavering leadership” and for providing a stable foundation for the transition.

“My first role is to listen, learn, and collaborate with all stakeholders,” Coll stated. “WNMU must engage the whole person and adapt to realities around the world. We will be a steward of regional identity and a powerful engine for social mobility.”

In the period leading up to July 1, Coll plans to make several trips to the Silver City campus to work on transition planning. He invited students, faculty, and staff to connect with him during these visits, even offering to meet for coffee. Coll shared his excitement, along with that of his wife Cary, in making Silver City their new home.

Reed recapped the year-long search process, thanking the 14-member search committee and the Anthem Executive search firm for their diligence in finding the right candidate.

The Board also addressed the potential purchase of the 6th Street School, slated to become a center for early childhood development and professional programs. According to Maples, the acquisition is highly cost-effective, with the square footage costing roughly half as much as constructing a new building.

“It’s great for the city, students, and faculty,” Maples said. “We feel like we have a lot of support moving forward and are ready to do our due diligence on the process.”

The Board of Regents authorized the university to proceed with negotiations and subsequently approved a motion for Maples to finalize the deal. A public meeting regarding the project will be scheduled soon.

After inviting the public to comment, the meeting concluded.

The date for the next Board of Regents meeting is to be determined.

A recording of the meeting is posted on the WNMU Board Meetings video archive webpage at: https://wnmu.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Sessions/List.aspx#folderID=%225adab8d0-1f22-4dc1-926e-ad6b013b0012%22

More about President Coll:

Welcome Statement – Jose Coll, Ph.D.

Bio – Jose Coll, Ph.D.

WNMU Contract – Jose Coll, Ph.D.