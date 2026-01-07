Sunshine Patterson’s passion for maternal care is rooted in her previous life in Hawaii. Following the empowering and easy delivery of her youngest of five children, Patterson began teaching hypnobirthing—a method utilizing visualization, self-hypnosis, and relaxation to replace fear with focus during labor. As she transitioned into working as a doula in Hawaiian hospitals, Patterson discovered her true calling.

“In the delivery room was where I felt most powerful,” Patterson recalled. “I don’t know if you’ve ever just been somewhere and you are like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to be doing,’ but that was that moment for me. Ever since then, I’ve been chasing that dream.”

That dream led her to Silver City in 2020. Originally from Santa Barbara and later a business owner in Seattle, Patterson relocated after the pandemic forced the closure of her massage clinic. Seeking affordability and a fresh start for her two children and her mother, she found a supportive community at Western New Mexico University (WNMU).

Patterson’s journey through nursing school was a testament to her tenacity. As a single mother navigating dyslexia and auditory processing challenges, she refused to let obstacles deter her. She approached her studies with an intense focus on accuracy and adaptation.

“I can usually hide it pretty well, but I couldn’t hide it in those classes… in nursing, you can’t make a mistake,” Patterson explained regarding the rigor of memorizing complex prescriptions. Despite these additional layers of difficulty, Patterson’s commitment to patient safety and her goal of becoming a midwife propelled her forward, enabling her to master the material and proudly earn her degree. She credits the “small city feel” and individualized attention from WNMU professors for helping her succeed.

Now a graduate, Patterson plans to work as a Registered Nurse (RN) in a hospital setting to gain the requisite two years of hands-on experience. However, she has her sights firmly on becoming a Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM). Her career path addresses a critical need; with the U.S. facing a significant shortage of maternity care providers, the World Health Organization has emphasized an urgent need for more midwives globally to improve maternal outcomes.

Patterson’s vision extends far beyond the hospital walls. After Patterson’s daughter graduates from high school in Silver City, Patterson hopes to spend a year travelling globally with her to study birthing practices across different cultures. Upon returning to the U.S., Patterson wants to open a midwifery school to train the next generation of caretakers.

Her philosophy centers on stabilizing the family unit. Patterson advocates for a birthing environment that fosters immediate connection, noting that the modern digital world often competes for attention. “The baby needs to bond with faces, not a screen,” she advises, emphasizing that a calmer, less traumatized entry into the world creates children who are better connected to society.

With her mother, grandmother, and brother now all residing in Silver City, Patterson has put down strong roots. As she transitions from student to RN, she carries the spirit of a doula and the skills of a nurse, ready to advocate for mothers and families in Southwest New Mexico and beyond.

For Sunshine Patterson, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from WNMU in December was more than an academic milestone—it was a critical step toward a lifelong mission to transform the way families experience birth.