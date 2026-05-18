Research by WNMU Professor Explores Silver City’s “Merchants of Modernity”

In a recent deep dive into the archives of Southwest history, Professor of History at Western New Mexico University (WNMU), Scott Fritz, Ph.D., unveiled new insights into how Silver City escaped the “ghost town” fate of its 19th-century neighbors in a chapter for the book, “Unpacking Silver City: Revealing the Rich Tapestry of a Historic Town.”

While many Western mining camps collapsed following commodity crashes, Silver City’s longevity was built on a foundation of accidental diversification and fierce political self-reliance.

In his research, notably featured in the book “Unpacking Silver City,” Fritz argues that while Silver City followed the classic “boom-to-bust” trajectory of the 1880s, it possessed unique stabilizers.

“Unlike towns like Georgetown or Gila, which relied on a single commodity, Silver City relied on two: mining and cattle,” Fritz explains. “I don’t know if the town purposely thought about diversifying, but it happened from its beginning in 1870. It quickly became a regional hub where its businesses serviced the needs of a growing number of mines and ranches in the area. These businesses included hardware stores, shipping companies, and general stores. Because of the nearby smelters, the town had many residents who needed daily provisions, helping to explain the existence of Chinese-owned restaurants and grocery businesses, butcher shops, and liquor and drug outlets.”

The results of this economic layering were further fortified by Silver City’s status as the Grant County a seat in 1871, the arrival of the railroad in 1883, and the 1893 establishment of the Territorial Normal School (now WNMU). “Indeed, from the beginning of the school’s existence, students brought money into the community and back in this early period, when there was no such thing as a ‘university bookstore,’ students would buy their books from local shops on Bullard Street, like Blackwell’s book and music shop,” Fritz said.

A significant portion of Fritz’s work highlights “Merchants of Modernity”—business leaders who pushed the region into the 20th century. Chief among them was Silver City’s own Elizabeth Warren, a pioneer who became the first certified female insurance agent in the New Mexico Territory.

After her husband’s death in 1887, Warren ran an insurance and notary business serving miners and ranchers. A born entrepreneur, Warren also ran several other businesses simultaneously.

When the city mandated cement sidewalks in 1906, Warren pivoted, co-founding a cement business to meet the new legal demand. Her name can still be found stamped in the vintage concrete of Silver City’s older neighborhoods.

Fritz also explored the social role of the general store as a “third place”—a community hub where different cultures intersected. From the 19th-century mercantile firms like Amador y Macias to the movie theaters of the 1930s, these businesses functioned as the city’s social glue.

His research was fueled by rare primary sources, including recently recovered student council minutes from the 1930s and assessor records salvaged by local officials. Fritz is currently advocating for the digitization of these archives—including WNMU yearbooks dating back to 1901—to ensure the town’s history of resilience remains accessible to future generations.

Fritz continues his research into local business history, including “tiendas” of Chihuahua Hill and minority-owned businesses.

“Unpacking Silver City: Revealing the Rich Tapestry of a Historic Town,” by Bart Roselli, features chapters from WNMU professors Fritz and Andrew Hernandez, and is available for purchase through several online book retailers.