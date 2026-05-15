WNMU April Employee of the Month Announced

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) named Jenny Castañon, access services librarian, as its Employee of the Month for April. The award recognizes Castañon’s behind-the-scenes efforts to maintain the structural integrity of the university’s library while fostering a welcoming environment for students navigating the complexities of higher education.

Castañon grew up in Bayard; her deep-rooted connection to the area informs her approach to support, as she understands the unique challenges and the strong sense of communal reliance that defines the local culture. After graduating from WNMU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Castañon pursued a Master of Fine Arts at Illinois State University, but a desire for the collective spirit of her home community drew her back to Silver City.

Castañon joined the university staff two years ago, initially serving as a part-time reference librarian. Her rapid progression highlights her versatility and commitment to the institution. In her current capacity, she serves as a vital engine for the Miller Library, managing work-study students, overseeing interlibrary loans, and ensuring that the facility remains an organized, functional space for academic pursuit.

Her colleagues describe her as an indispensable leader who leads by example. “Jenny always goes above and beyond for patrons and co-workers,” one colleague noted. “She’s excellent with the work studies and never asks them to do anything she wouldn’t do herself. She’s protective of them but also builds self-confidence so they can effectively work independently.”

While administrative duties occupy much of her schedule, Castañon finds deep fulfillment in assisting students who feel overwhelmed by the demands of higher education. She is particularly drawn to supporting recent high school graduates, international students, and non-traditional learners who may feel lost when tasked with mastering unfamiliar technology or academic skills.

Drawing from her own experience of overcoming language barriers while learning English, Castañon approaches these interactions with a unique level of empathy. She recognizes that these moments are about more than just technical instruction; they are opportunities to provide encouragement and foster a safe environment where students feel comfortable being vulnerable about their needs. Though she balances these high-energy interactions to maintain her professional focus, she remains dedicated to helping students build the foundational confidence and skills necessary for their long-term success.

“Sometimes you have patrons come in and not really know basics,” Castañon said. “Even though it takes an hour or so, there is this benefit—they are progressing. I’m happy to help them.”

Castañon’s perspective is uniquely shaped by her background as an abstract painter. Having studied calligraphy and intentional mark-making in China, she views the library’s collection through a lens of visual parallels. This artistic eye has led her back to the classroom as a student once again, taking graphic design courses to find new ways to contribute to the university’s visual outreach.

“I consider it like a painting,” Castañon said of the literature she manages. “When you read a good book, you feel the same way you do when seeing a good painting—it speaks to you. I want to use all my skills to add value to the library and WNMU.”

Castañon is also a dedicated advocate for her peers through her work on the Staff Senate. Her colleagues emphasize that this dedication is paired with deep compassion. “She’s extremely compassionate and understanding, a great communicator, and always makes time to listen,” her colleague added. “Jenny has a strong sense of ethical integrity and is one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met.”

For Castañon, the university’s strength lies in its people. “Here it is like a community where everyone comes together,” she said. “There are people that make an effort each and every day.”

[Cutline: Jenny Castañon, access services librarian, WNMU April Employee of the Month.]