A childhood fascination with biology, a deep-seated cultural work ethic, and a commitment to balancing the rigors of academia with motherhood have guided Ariana Medina’s journey to become a registered nurse. On December 12, Medina crossed the stage at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) to accept her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

Born and raised in Silver City, Medina has always possessed an innate curiosity about the sciences. While many children played with toys, Medina remembers being captivated by a toy doctor kit, sparking an early interest in healthcare. This interest matured during her high school years, where she describes herself as a “big science nerd.”

Medina’s passion for biology was further fueled by her father’s love of the outdoors. “My dad is a hunter, and when I would go out with him, I was always fascinated by the biology of the animal,” Medina recalled. This connection to the natural world laid the groundwork for her future studies, though her specific career path wasn’t immediately clear.

Medina initially explored various avenues within the healthcare sector, researching job markets and weighing her options. She briefly considered becoming an Occupational Therapy Assistant but ultimately decided that nursing better aligned with her personal interests and long-term career goals.

However, the path to graduation was not without its challenges. Medina, the mother of a young daughter, quickly learned that the WNMU nursing program required a complete restructuring of her daily routine.

“A lot of people think you have to fit nursing school into your life. No. You have to fit your life into nursing school,” Medina said. She described the sacrifices required, including missing family gatherings to meet the program’s high standards. “You have to balance your skills and schedule.”

During a trip to a national conference in Seattle, Medina realized the competitive advantage WNMU students possess. “We have to see that WNMU nursing students really benefit from the simulations at the university to help understand bedside manner,” she explained. She noted that the university’s focus on simulation training and 21st-century patient care puts the school “above the curveball” compared to other programs she encountered.

Medina’s clinical capstone took her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, an experience she found transformative. “I think what’s inspiring about working in the ICU is that it forces you to grow because of the amount of different knowledge you have to accumulate,” Medina said.

She plans to apply for critical care positions after graduation, noting that 2 years of vital experience can open doors to other specializations, such as dialysis and Post-Anesthesia Care Units (PACU).

Reflecting on her success, Medina points to her “Hispanic Mindset”—a cultural ethos of resilience. “It basically means you work until you can’t anymore,” she said. However, she emphasized that this drive must be tempered with self-care to maintain a healthy work/life balance.

Looking ahead, Medina is keeping her options open, including a future master’s degree. For now, she is focusing on the immediate joy of graduation, and the knowledge has gained. “Healthcare is always evolving; we are all always learning,” she added.