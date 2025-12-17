Academic achievement and military service will converge this December as Silver City native Daniel Soliz graduates from Western New Mexico University (WNMU) with a Master of Arts in Teaching and Special Education. A father of five and an Army Sergeant, Soliz’s journey highlights the university’s commitment to supporting veterans through flexible online learning and robust financial aid.

Soliz’s graduation marks the culmination of an educational path entirely rooted at WNMU, where he previously earned an associate’s degree in occupational therapy and a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation. He currently serves the community as an Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) for public schools in Cliff and Silver City, as well as the WNMU Child Development Center.

From the frontlines to the classroom, Soliz served 12 years in the U.S. Army, including time in the National Guard, working as a Sergeant and Forward Observer (13 Fox)—a combat role responsible for directing artillery and mortar fire. His service included a deployment to East Africa.

After an extended deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Soliz realized he needed to prioritize time with his wife and five children, aged one to ten. He officially resigned from the military in March 2025.

“I still have buddies in the military serving in Africa, I keep in touch with them when I can, and I’m learning how to transition from military to civilian life,” Soliz said, acknowledging that the shift from active duty to student life presents its own set of challenges.

Coming from a multi-decade military family, Soliz initially sought a career change that fit his skills. A career aptitude test pointed him toward Occupational Therapy—a field his father-in-law also works in. WNMU provided the clear educational pathway he needed.

Soliz credits his military background with the discipline needed to complete his degrees. “I have always been organized, and the military helped increase my ability to define structure and priorities while in school,” he noted.

This structure was essential, as Soliz completed much of his coursework online while deployed in Africa. He enrolled in the master’s program in the fall of 2023, balancing his studies with active service and supporting his family.

Supported by a military friendly university, Soliz is graduating debt-free, a feat he attributes to the GI Bill, scholarships, and the affordability of WNMU. He emphasized the crucial role of the WNMU Veteran Affairs office in navigating his benefits.

“I went through [Veteran Affairs staff member] Sylvia Sierra and my advisor many times to help me figure out classes, and Sylvia was invaluable on how to take advantage of the GI bill,” Soliz said.

He also benefited from the WNMU military friendly status that provides in-state tuition for eligible veterans and credit for military training. The integration of academic and practical experience was seamless; one of his professors in the Occupational Therapy program became his boss during his clinical work, providing a mix of online instruction and hands-on experience.

Soliz is passionate about encouraging other veterans to pursue higher education. “Don’t let the benefits go to waste, you earned them,” he advised. “There’s no financial strain, and you can easily take classes online even if you are in the military, on active duty, or deployed.”

As he prepares to walk across the stage, Soliz says his primary motivation is his children. “I want to set a good example for my kids.”

Following graduation, Soliz plans to continue his work in the public school system, providing essential occupational therapy services to children from pre-K through high school. With a smile, he notes his long-term plan is to retire from the schools…”in 29 years.”