Important Dates for Fall 2025

With fall semester beginning, please note the following important dates.

Aug. 18: First day of class (for 16-week courses)

Aug. 22: Last day to add/drop a course (for 16-week courses)

Aug. 22: Last day to create a payment plan with the Business Office (to avoid disenrollment)

Aug. 25: Late registration fee begins

Aug. 29: Last day to opt out of the Follett Access book program

Students wishing to opt out of Follett Access can use this link: https://accessportal.follett.com/0341 or contact the university bookstore directly at 575.538.6381.

Sept. 1: Labor Day (University closed)