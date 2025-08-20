WNMU Early Childhood Education Program Earns NAEYC Accreditation

SILVER CITY, NM—The Bachelor of Science program in Early Childhood Education at Western New Mexico University has earned accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

NAEYC is a professional organization that sets national standards for programs that prepare teachers of children from birth through age 8. To earn accreditation, the College of Education had to demonstrate not only how it meets the rigorous standards set by NAEYC, but it also had to show how it is responding to the unique needs of its degree candidates and its community. In addition, it had to demonstrate that it continuously assesses and reflects on degree candidates’ performance.

According to NAEYC, “Accreditation provides a framework for self-study, external evaluation, and improvement in the quality of teacher preparation programs. Accredited programs align learning experiences and assessments with national standards and use student performance data to improve teaching and learning.” This is the first time the program at WNMU has been accredited by NAEYC.

“Achieving NAEYC accreditation is a significant milestone for WNMU and the College of Education,” Cindy Martinez, the dean of the College of Education. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in early childhood education and demonstrates that our programs meet the highest standards of quality.”

Accreditation also helps to ensure that WNMU will continue to best serve future teachers as well as young learners. “This accreditation not only supports our reputation for excellence but also ensures that we are providing the best possible learning environment for our students and the young children they will serve,” said Martinez. “By prioritizing quality education and care, we are fostering a foundation for lifelong learning and success in our community.”