The acquisition and renovation of the historic Sixth Street School is a primary focus of WNMU as part of its 2026 legislative priorities. The university is seeking $8 million in state funding to transform the local landmark into the permanent home for the New Mexico Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education.

The proposal emphasizes modernizing an existing community asset rather than new construction, a strategy university officials say maximizes taxpayer investment and accelerates the delivery of critical educational services.

The project centers on the principle of adaptive reuse. By utilizing the “embodied energy” of the existing Sixth Street School—the energy and materials already invested in its original construction—WNMU aims to deliver a 12,000-plus-square-foot facility with a smaller environmental footprint.

The acquisition is designed to advance the “Community Campus” model, integrating the university directly into the residential heart of Silver City. Rather than developing an isolated “campus island” that requires new roadwork and infrastructure, WNMU intends to keep future educators in a neighborhood setting.

“By revitalizing the Sixth Street School, we are honoring our local heritage while securing a permanent home for our professional and developmental programs. This project is a proactive step in protecting our neighborhood’s character and expanding the essential services our families rely on every day,” said WNMU Dean of the College of Education, Cindy Martinez, Ed.D.

A key driver of the legislative request is “speed to service.” While new construction projects often face multi-year delays during fundraising and ground-up development, the Sixth Street School is already standing with a layout specifically designed for educational use.

By bypassing the traditional capital campaign and construction phases, WNMU can move immediately into modernization. This shift allows the university to address the statewide teacher shortage and the demand for high-quality childcare years sooner than a traditional new-build project would allow.

Superintendent of Silver Schools, Will Hawkins, noted, “The purchase of the 6th Street building by WNMU is a significant win for our entire community. When a prominent structure in the heart of Silver City sits empty, it represents a lost opportunity for growth and engagement.”

Upon completion, the New Mexico Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education at Sixth Street School will provide comprehensive child development services, family counseling, and teacher preparation programs to benefit Grant County and the surrounding region.