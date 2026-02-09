Western New Mexico University (WNMU) is seeking funds from the state legislature to modernize its athletic infrastructure and expand comprehensive health services for WNMU student-athletes. The university’s proposal centers on the conviction that modernized facilities are a prerequisite for student success.

The primary focus of the legislative request is an overhaul of aging HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) and air filtration systems within the university’s athletic complexes. The proposed upgrades include the implementation of smart-zoning technology, designed to maintain regulated temperatures and high air quality in high-exertion environments such as weight rooms and practice courts.

“In the unique high-altitude climate of Silver City, precise climate control is far more than a matter of comfort—it is a medical necessity,” said Interim Athletics Director Matt Enriquez. “Modernizing these systems allows us to meet 21st-century health standards and ensures our facilities are optimized for both peak performance and rapid physiological recovery.”

The university’s request specifically targets a $4.5 million investment to address the upgrade of the HVAC systems in university athletics facilities is essential to ensuring the health, safety and comfort of student-athletes and Mustang Athletics fans, allowing events to be enjoyed consistently. A modernized system supports optimal athletic performance, enhances the spectator experience, and protects facilities by maintaining stable indoor environments year-round.

By replacing obsolete mechanical components with high-efficiency, variable-speed technology, the proposed upgrades are projected to further decrease utility expenditures and reduce the persistent need for emergency maintenance interventions. These modernized systems will not only provide a stable indoor environment for high-altitude training but also serve as a vital safeguard for the university’s physical assets against the moisture-related degradation common in aging ventilation infrastructure.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the initiative includes a multi-faceted approach to wellness, featuring expanding access to specialized counseling services tailored to the specific psychological pressures of collegiate athletics, refining protocols to ensure student-athletes arrive at competitions well-rested and properly fueled, and implementing state-of-the-art training equipment and injury-prevention protocols to safeguard long-term physical health.