WNMU Associate Professor Andreea Nica, Ph.D., Publishes Original Research Paper

Associate Professor of Sociology at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Andreea Nica, who holds a Ph.D. in sociology, recently published a paradigm-shifting original research paper in the September 2025 issue of Frontier Sociology that challenges traditional, passive conceptions of family estrangement. The paper, titled “From family estrangement to empowered exits: new emotional developments,” introduces an innovative process-oriented framework centered on the concept of “empowered exits,” fundamentally redefining how sociologists and the public understand family disconnections.

Nica’s work represents the culmination of a decade of research into the processes and emotional landscape of exiting from relationships, positioning her as a leading expert on the emotional dynamics of such decisions.

Dr. Nica’s decision to move the discussion from the stigmatizing term “estrangement” to “empowered exits” was sparked by her professional insights. “During earlier research, I focused on temporary estrangement,” Nica explains, “but as my work progressed, it became clear we needed a stronger, more active word.” She adds that her own experience with exiting confirmed a crucial observation that people who undergo exiting are not just passively drifting apart. Instead, these individuals typically make conscious, intentional decisions that warrant a different type of recognition.

The qualitative study, which gathered data through online interviews with 30 participants — mostly adult children, but also several parents—was made possible through support from WNMU. Nica secured a Western New Mexico Faculty Research Award, along with professional faculty development funds, underscoring the commitment of WNMU in supporting impactful and sensitive research.

The project also provided valuable hands-on experience for WNMU students, with an undergraduate and a graduate research assistant participating in the data collection and initial coding phases through the Student Research and Professional Development (SRPD) program.

Nica’s research specifically focuses on the emotional journey, or “emotional (re)socialization,” involved in these exits. Nica has developed a novel theoretical model that merges the literature on family exiting and the sociology of emotion—an intersection she notes was previously undeveloped. The professor created a robust theoretical model that uses emotional concepts to understand these choices.

“My work does not fit into the traditional model on estrangement; I intentionally deviate from that. I bucked conventional restrictions when I realized that the existing framework simply couldn’t capture the complexity and emotional labor involved,” Nica explained.

“I believe as sociologists we have a moral obligation to explore concepts like ’empowered exits’ to reduce the pervasive stigma surrounding family disconnections,” Nica asserted. “We can reconstruct how we look at a concept and show that there can be transformational processes involved.”

Nica’s research will continue to evolve, with the next step being the publication of an upcoming book: Freeligious: Emotional Exits from Family and Religion. The book will incorporate this research and explore how emotional hegemony and emotional hierarchies unconsciously influence our daily lives. Beyond the book, Nica plans to investigate the intersection of family dynamics, gender, and emotion in navigating the legal system.