WNMU Board of Regents Formally Accepts Special Forensic Findings

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) has formally accepted the findings of a special forensic review conducted by Jaramillo Accounting Group LLC (JAG). The new Board of Regents heralded this action as a critical step toward a new era of transparency and accountability. The comprehensive audit, covering financial activity from July 1, 2017, through December 31, 2024, focused on executive spending, travel, procurement, and reimbursements.

The Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents met in person on Friday, October 17, 2025. Present on campus were Regents Steven Neville, John V. Wertheim, J. Dean Reed, Keana Huerta, and Gregory (Greg) Trujillo. The meeting was open to the public and broadcast online.

Chairman Neville then called the meeting to order and welcomed Trujillo, whose appointment was recently officially confirmed by the New Mexico legislature, and who was meeting for the first time in his official capacity.

Neville invited Jaramillo Accounting Group LLC (JAG) to share their findings regarding the special audit forensic accounting findings.

The JAG report, presented by partner Audrey Jaramillo, determined that evidence did not point to fraud, misappropriation of assets, incompetence, personal financial gain, or corruption; Jaramillo did indicate multiple areas of concern related to the application of internal controls and the completeness of policies.

The forensic review, which examined domestic and international travel, P-card use, residential furnishing, and transactions reimbursed by the University Foundation, confirmed significant weaknesses in control design and execution. Specific instances included:

After-the-fact approvals and self-approval of certain expenses.

Inadequate supporting documentation for numerous transactions.

Limited transaction-level oversight by the former Board of Regents, which had afforded the former President substantial strategic discretion.

Concerns regarding purchases that, while not illegal, involved less expensive options available—a point raised by Jaramillo regarding the stewardship of taxpayer dollars, including high-end furniture purchases and extravagant travel/lodging choices.

An appearance of impropriety regarding the presidential residence’s patio project, which appeared to align with the former President’s personal interest in the timing for a family event.

Issuance of P-cards to non-employees, including the former First Lady, a practice the audit recommends changing.

The audit noted specific examples of spending deemed “extravagant and excessive,” including business and first-class flights (now addressed by a new university policy) and remote lodging costs exceeding those for a single night. Despite these procedural weaknesses, the report acknowledged the positive outcomes of the former administration’s strategic direction, pointing to growth in international tuition revenue and the Foundation’s net assets.

The auditors and WNMU leadership emphasized that the core issues stemmed from inconsistent application of controls and a governance environment that lacked adequate checks and balances. WNMU has already begun implementing robust corrective actions, aligning with the audit’s recommendations. Next steps include:

Strengthening internal audit functions.

Establishing a whistle-blower hotline to provide a confidential mechanism for identifying fraud and waste.

Improving the digital workflow process to ensure all required approvals are secured before completing all transactions, moving away from a manual, paper-heavy system.

Developing a contingency plan for Board resignations to ensure operational continuity.

Enhancing policy on returning assets and ensuring all university property is disposed of.

The Board and administration thanked the community for its support and the staff for their immense commitment and cooperation throughout the audit process. The acceptance of the JAG report marks a definitive step towards rebuilding public confidence through rigorous financial management and ethical governance.

Before the audit findings, Neville invited Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., to provide a president’s report. Maples ceded his time to the faculty senate chair, the faculty staff chair, and the student chair for reports.

Gregory Robinson-Guerra, Ph.D., faculty senate, thanked everyone for their hard work and reported that WNMU is now in mid-semester for the school year. He indicated that the Faculty Senate has met twice since September. He elaborated on homecoming activities happening throughout the week and thanked the organizing committees for their hard work.

Brief reports were also provided by Bartholomew Brown of the staff senate and by ASWNMU President Carlos Carranza, who explained that he has met with governmental affairs to obtain feedback from students on lobbying efforts in Santa Fe on their behalf.

Maples shared a brief with remarks regarding homecoming week and the undying spirit of WNMU. He also thanked and acknowledged everyone involved in launching the eight-week course offerings to recruit more students. “I think we can find a niche moving forward for different classes offered at different times so we can meet the students where they are,” Maples said.

Maples also highlighted the exemplary performance and unity within the athletic department, noting its collective GPA of 3.2 or better and the remarkable support received from the university community, which creates an unparalleled feeling of “esprit de corps” and togetherness. He specifically addressed hiring challenges, providing the example of needing more than one outstanding athletic trainer, and mentioned that WNMU is exploring innovative ways to increase hiring. He concluded by encouraging everyone to “Have fun at homecoming, Go Mustangs!”

The next Board of Regents meeting will be held on a date to be determined.