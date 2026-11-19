Western New Mexico University has been awarded an almost $3 million five-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program to fund Project ANCHOR (Advancing New Mexico Careers, Higher Education Opportunity, and Fortitude).

Running from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2031, the pioneering initiative will expand access to high school dual enrollment, establish the university’s first centralized institutional research office, and launch advanced career-connected learning labs.

WNMU serves as the primary institution of higher education across a remote five-county region in southwest New Mexico, where over half of degree-seeking undergraduates receive Pell Grants. Project ANCHOR directly addresses the needs of rural, first-generation and non-traditional students by streamlining academic support and aligning degree pathways with regional employment needs.

“Many of our students are the first in their families to go to college, and they are doing it while working and raising families in a rural region,” said Marivel Medel, Project ANCHOR’s project director.

Project ANCHOR focuses on three integrated strategic pillars:

Student Access, Affordability and Academic Innovation: Expanding dual-enrollment offerings in hybrid and online formats across regional school districts—including Cobre Consolidated Schools—while embedding peer mentoring, tutoring and foundational AI literacy into gateway courses.

Data-Informed Institutional Management: Establishing the first centralized Institutional Research Office at WNMU, staffed by a dedicated director and data analyst, to build a comprehensive “culture of evidence” driving university assessment, marketing, and student retention strategies.

Workforce Alignment and Regional Resilience: Opening an Applied Venture Creation and Financial and AI Education and Workforce Innovation Lab within the WNMU School of Business to improve practical career skills, while launching an Education and Employment Advisory Council to build regional employer partnerships.

“This nearly $3 million grant represents a major investment in the future of WNMU and the entire southwest New Mexico community,” stated President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D. “Project ANCHOR strengthens our institutional foundation by enabling us to make rigorous, evidence-based decisions that directly enhance the student journey. By deepening our connection with regional school districts and local industry leaders, we are guaranteeing our curricular offerings promote long-term economic vitality for our graduates and our region.”

The project will impact all WNMU students by modernizing institutional data systems and expanding faculty professional development institutes. Additionally, the academic pathways created under ANCHOR target high-demand regional sectors projected to grow strongly through 2033, including healthcare, behavioral health, teaching and business management.

“This funding supplies essential resources for the College of Education and our partner discipline areas to innovate our curriculum and support systems,” said Professor Alexandra Neves, Ph.D. “By meeting high school students early through dual enrollment and giving solid academic mentoring, we are lowering barriers to higher education and developing the next generation of educators and community leaders in New Mexico.”

Project ANCHOR is funded 100% by the U.S. Department of Education Title III, Part A Strengthening Institutions Program.