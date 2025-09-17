WNMU Golf Alum Shandiin Harper Named to 2025-26 Class of PGA WORKS Fellowship

Former Western New Mexico University women’s golfer Shandiin Harper (Farmington, NM/Piedra Vista HS) (Farmington, N.M.) has been selected to the prestigious 2025-26 Class of 23 individuals for PGA WORKS Fellowship, representing the Sun Country PGA Section.

“Being selected as a PGA WORKS Fellow has been an incredibly meaningful opportunity for me,” said former Mustang, Shandiin Harper (Farmington, NM/Piedra Vista HS). “This experience has already connected me with inspiring professionals and mentors, and I’m committed to using it as a steppingstone toward a long-term career in the golf industry.”

“We are incredibly proud of Shandiin’s induction into the class of 2025-26 PGA WORKS Fellowship,” said Head Golf Coach, Harry O’Callaghan. “I also want to congratulate the 22 other inductees. Shandiin is in great company and is fully deserving of her spot.”

The PGA WORKS Fellowship, established in 2017, is considered one of the top entry-level opportunities in the golf industry. Fellows gain a year-long, paid immersion into a PGA of America Section’s foundation operations, supporting philanthropic initiatives, youth development programs like PGA Jr. League, and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) for Veterans.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new class of PGA WORKS Fellows to their respective PGA Sections,” said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr., PGA Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “Our PGA WORKS Fellowship program isn’t just about opening doors it’s about equipping the next generation of leaders and ensuring those doors lead to meaningful career paths and lasting connections.”

Harper, a 2025 graduate of Western New Mexico, capped a standout Mustang career before earning her spot in the program.

2024-25 (Senior Year): Played in 10 tournaments, averaging 78.75. Posted a career-best round of 71 at the Grisham Memorial Shootout and finished 4th at the SMSU Spring Invitational. She was the only Mustang to qualify for the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (May 5–7, 2025), where she placed 16th overall.

2023-24 (Junior Year): Competed in all 14 tournaments with a career-low season average of 76.86. Recorded a low round of 72 at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate and posted four top10 finishes.

2022-23 (Sophomore Year): Played in 10 of 11 tournaments, averaging 77.91. Fired a 71 at the SMSU Spring Classic and a 72 at the RJGA Shootout at Estrella. Earned LSC Academic Honor Roll and WNMU Dean’s List recognition.

2021-22 (Freshman Year): Competed in all 11 events with an average of 80.57. Shot a season-low 73 at the WT Women’s Invitational.

“Throughout her time as a Mustang Shandiin showed an unwavering passion for the game of golf,” said Coach O’Callaghan. “She is now channeling that to help others and it is awesome to see. I’m excited to see where this opportunity takes Shandiin and I know she will be successful.”

The PGA WORKS Fellowship has become a proven pipeline for careers in the $102 billion golf industry. Since its inception, 89 percent of Fellows have acquired jobs within golf, with 83 percent landing full-time positions upon completing the fellowship.

Harper has already been presented with incredible opportunities such as attending the 2025 Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, and the PGA Show. These events will further deepen her passion for the industry and professional network.

Looking ahead towards her aspirations after PGA WORKS, she wants to continue growing in the golf industry, with a primary focus on youth development with equitable and inclusive opportunities for the next generation. Harper explains she hopes to one day become a leader who helps break down barriers and inspires young people from all backgrounds to pursue their passions in golf.

2025-26 Class of PGA WORKS Fellows

Patrick Appel; Fairfield, Calif.; University of California, San Diego; Northern California PGA Section

Mackenzie Blake; Buffalo, N.Y.; SUNY Cortland; Western New York PGA Section

Claire Calabro; West Chester, Penn.; Florida State University; Gateway PGA Section

Will Cisko; Sparta, N.J.; Rutgers University; New Jersey PGA Section

Kenadie Daegar; Payne, Ohio; University of Northwestern Ohio; Michigan PGA Section

Katherine Foerg; University Heights, Ohio; Niagara University; Northern Ohio PGA Section

Shandiin Harper (Farmington, NM/Piedra Vista HS); Farmington, N.M.; Western New Mexico University; Sun Country PGA Section

George Hill; Jackson, Miss.; University of Alabama; Metropolitan PGA Section

Jacob Hillan; Rensselaer, Ind.; Ball State University; Indiana PGA Section

Leann Kelly; Dunwoody, Ga.; Auburn University; Southern Texas PGA Section

AJ Kisting; New Berlin, Wis.; St. Norbert College; Wisconsin PGA Section

Harlee Lucier; Parish, N.Y.; Utica University; Central New York PGA Section

Savannah Nissel; Ocala, Fla.; Rollins College; North Florida PGA Section

Emmett Noone; Center Valley, Penn.; Temple University; Philadelphia PGA Section

Kennedy Pickering; McKinney, Texas; University of Colorado Boulder; Northern Texas PGA Section

Nina Piscitello; Sacramento, Calif.; California Baptist University; Southern California PGA Section

Sydney Reichard; Brookline, N.H.; University of South Carolina; New England PGA Section

Bryan Sandoval; Littleton, Colo.; University of Colorado Boulder; Colorado PGA Section

Emme Speas; Camas, Wash.; Colorado State University; Carolinas PGA Section

Issie Spray; York, England; Jacksonville State University; Southern Ohio PGA Section

Noah Tietsort; Tulsa, Okla.; Rogers State University; South Central PGA Section

Maria Villamil; Bogota, Colombia; Lincoln University of Missouri; Kentucky PGA Section

Elizabeth Young; Lexington, N.C.; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Middle Atlantic PGA Section