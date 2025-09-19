Western New Mexico University Launches National Search for Next President

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) has launched a comprehensive nationwide search for its next president. The president serves as the institution’s chief executive officer and reports directly to the WNMU Board of Regents. The new president will guide the university through a pivotal period of renewal and growth, ensuring its sustainability and mission in a rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

The search committee will be co-chaired by Board of Regent Vice Chairman John Wertheim and Treasurer Dean Reed. Members of the search committee also include representatives of the WNMU faculty, staff and students, including Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Patricia West, WNMU Faculty Senate President Gregory Robinson-Guerra, Staff Senate President Bartholomew Brown, Associated Students of WNMU President Carlos Carranza, Assistant Vice President of Student Life April Burt, and Randy Gomez from WNMU Facilities, with two additional members representing the WNMU faculty to be named at a future date. Comprising members of the public will be Grant County Commissioner Chris Ponce, Town of Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner, Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent William Hawkins, Bart Roselli representing the Silver City Chamber of Commerce, Former State Rep. Candie G. Sweetser, WNMU Alumni Board member Evangeline Zamora and Javier Marrufo from LULAC.

“Our search is for a dynamic leader who understands that Western New Mexico University is more than just a campus; it’s an open-access gateway to opportunity. We need a visionary who can champion our unique mission as an Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, someone who will lead with integrity, rebuild our community’s trust, and advocate fiercely for our students and our role as a vital anchor for the entire region,” said Reed.

Earlier this fall, Western New Mexico University retained Anthem Executive to conduct the university’s national search, a process that included a community-wide survey and public forums on the WNMU campus.

“The president must have a strong commitment to equity and student success. They will be responsible for strengthening essential services—from advising to mental health to ensuring institutional policies remain student-first,” said Wertheim.

Beyond campus, the president will serve as a powerful advocate for the WNMU community, securing vital state funding in a competitive New Mexico landscape with more than 30 public, state and specialty institutions.

The search committee invites letters of interest and nominations to be submitted directly to the search firm, Anthem Executive, at WNMUPresident@AnthemExecutive.com.

The full National Search Prospectus, including a campus overview and job description can be found here and at WNMU.EDU.