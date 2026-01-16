Western New Mexico University (WNMU) is proud to recognize Amy McPherson, HR Specialist and Recruiter, as the Staff Employee of the Month for December 2025. Since joining the university in July 2024, McPherson has transformed the recruitment experience for faculty and adjuncts through a steadfast commitment to transparency, teamwork, and professional growth.

McPherson’s path to WNMU began in 2021 when she relocated to the Silver City area. Previously working remotely for a Missouri-based company, she sought a local role after a leadership change required a return to out-of-state office work. Drawn to the university’s and community’s diversity, she leveraged her prior higher education experience to join the WNMU Human Resources team.

In her current role, McPherson manages the critical faculty and adjunct recruitment pipeline. Her work extends from vetting qualified candidates to navigating the complex legalities of work visas and green cards—a task made increasingly demanding by the ever-changing nature of immigration laws. Despite these complexities, her primary focus remains on the human element of the process.

“I work hard to ensure the HR environment at WNMU is open, transparent, and inviting,” McPherson said. “I want employees and future employees to understand HR is here to help and support them. From day one at WNMU, I loved my job.”

McPherson’s biggest challenge is ensuring that faculty positions are fully staffed so that students’ academic journeys remain uninterrupted. She balances external recruiting with internal development, ensuring current employees have the room to grow while maintaining departmental stability.

Her colleagues describe her as a vital pillar of the university. In her nomination, a peer stated, “Amy consistently goes above and beyond. She ensures both new employees and hiring managers feel supported, simplifying what can be a complex, time-sensitive process. Her professionalism, empathy, and genuine desire to help others succeed truly make a difference across campus.”

McPherson credits much of her success to the collaborative atmosphere within her department. “I can’t do it without our HR team,” she said. “They are wonderful.”

Looking ahead, McPherson plans to continue her career at WNMU while her husband—a WNMU biology alum—returns to campus this spring to complete his Master of Science in Nursing and achieve his goal of becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). McPherson plans to enroll at WNMU in the future, and is particularly interested in criminology, especially its psychological aspects.