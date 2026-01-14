Students in the Western New Mexico University (WNMU) School of Business are continuing to outpace their peers at other institutions, including those at AACSB-accredited schools, according to the results of Fall 2025 standardized testing.

Students in the bachelor’s degree program in Business Administration take an examination administered by Peregrine Global Services that assesses their understanding of a variety of business subjects, including economics, marketing, human resource management, and business ethics. Their knowledge of these topics is tested first when they begin their academic study and again when they complete the program.

The results of the Fall 2025 Standardized Test, administered to senior students in their capstone class, show that WNMU students once again outperformed Region 6 and other comparison groups by an overall average of 15%. Notably, these results surpassed those of students at AACSB-accredited schools.

According to Associate Dean of the School of Business Miguel Vicens Feliberty, the data serves as validation of the university’s academic rigor.

“These consistent outcomes, year after year, prove the success of the School of Business degrees at WNMU,” said Vicens. “It is proof that our faculty remain top professors for instruction in the country, ensuring our students receive an education that rivals any institution.”

In recent years, the School of Business has expanded its assessment efforts to include the MBA program. The most recent results show that WNMU MBA students scored 18% higher overall than the Region 6 comparison group and 20% higher than the average of all four comparison groups.

Vicens noted that these scores translate directly to value for the students after graduation.

“The Fall 2025 results demonstrate that WNMU students are highly competitive in the workforce,” Vicens said. “We are proud of the work our faculty and students have done—and continue to do—to achieve such outstanding results.”

To accurately measure student growth over time, the school has also instituted entrance exams in Introduction to Business classes. This data contributes to a Pairwise Report (2020-2025), which compares student improvement across 14 subjects from their incoming assessment to their performance upon completing their bachelor’s degree.