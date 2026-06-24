WNMU Names Adele Springer June Employee of the Month

Western New Mexico University honors Adele Springer, data analyst in the Institutional Research office inside Academic Affairs, as its June Employee of the Month. Springer is recognized for her leadership, commitment to breaking down departmental silos, and transformative impact on university data systems.

Since stepping into her role in institutional research and academic assessment nearly seven years ago, Springer has changed how the university handles enrollment reporting and demographic data. One of her earliest initiatives was establishing a standardized timeline for data distribution. Moving away from sporadic reporting, she created a reliable system, sending critical data to a mid-week cohort every Wednesday and a comprehensive cross-campus report to all divisions every Friday.

“I like telling the data story,” said Springer. “Data helps people make decisions that are accurate and reliable. It is used to make crucial judgments on class sizes, new courses, waitlisted students, retention, and other aligned duties.

Before Springer centralized these efforts, data reporting across campus operated in isolation, making it difficult for university leaders to see the big picture. “When I was an administrative assistant in the School of Business and Criminal Justice way back in the day, we would get a student applicant list and have to manually look up every single person in Banner just to figure out what they were majoring in,” Springer recalled. “Now, the cross-campus reports I send out include detailed information on majors right away, which cuts out that guesswork, speeds up university protocols, and increases productivity.”

Beyond organizing numbers, Springer advocates for students through her data analysis. By restructuring reporting templates, she tracks whether waitlisted students are close to graduation, allowing departments to make informed adjustments. Her tracking is crucial for student-athletes and scholarship recipients, ensuring they secure the specific credit hours required to maintain eligibility and financial aid.

“I just want people to understand the importance of it,” Springer said. “If a student is sitting at 12 hours because they cannot get into a class until they get that 15th credit hour added, certain scholarships may not be released or a student might not be eligible to play athletics. A college or department needs to know if a class is only offered in the spring and that waitlisted student is graduating.”

Springer’s work has also helped elevate the WNMU identity as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. After attending a previous Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities conference, she collaborated with the IT department to upgrade how student demographics are processed in the university’s Banner platform. Springer transitioned the system from numerical codes to clearer demographics, ensuring more accurate representation for Black students and other students of color. This data cleanup allowed the university to build precise student profiles while providing compelling evidence for legislative funding and grant applications.

Her colleagues agree that Springer’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to turn complex spreadsheets into actionable insights make her a true behind-the-scenes champion for university faculty, students, and staff.

A fixture of the campus community, Springer first arrived at WNMU as a transfer student in 1994, completing a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. She later earned a second bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in teaching, previously serving as an adjunct instructor in the School of Business and as an executive assistant to the provost.

Springer’s deep roots in Silver City extend beyond data analytics. She is involved with the university food pantry, assists local schools, and is a mentor to new staff across campus.