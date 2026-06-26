WNMU Regents Approve Key Strategic Initiatives Ahead of Presidential Transition

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents convened for a regular session on Thursday, June 25, with in-person attendance from Chairman Steven Neville, Vice Chairman John V. Wertheim, Regent Treasurer J. Dean Reed, Student Regent Keana Huerta, and online participation from Gregory (“Greg”) Trujillo. The Board was joined by the university’s executive leadership team, and the meeting was open to the public.

The Board and executive leadership mapped out the institution’s structural, technological and infrastructure priorities for the upcoming academic year. Under Neville, the meeting marked a transitional moment for the university as it prepares to welcome incoming President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D., while honoring the conclusion of Christopher Maples, Ph.D., as interim president.

A primary focus of the meeting was the university’s long-term infrastructure health and physical modernization. Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle presented the Five-Year Capital Outlay plan and the Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Projects list. The Board approved the plans, aligning campus facilities with evolving academic needs and local economic developments. Riddle noted that these strategic approvals establish the formal institutional baseline required for state funding requests during the next legislative session.

Additionally, the university advanced its commitment to clean energy and student-led environmental responsibility. The Regents approved a Capital Project Transmittal for the Student Solar Project, an initiative driven by the student body to expand renewable energy integration across the Silver City campus. This project underscores a collaborative effort between administration and student government to lower the campus carbon footprint while providing hands-on learning opportunities.

The meeting featured administrative updates ahead of a campus-wide evening reception celebrating the WNMU leadership transition. Maples provided an update on the university’s trademark application for Mariachi Plata, the WNMU award-winning student mariachi ensemble. Legal protections for the ensemble’s brand will secure its long-term commercial and performance rights as a hallmark cultural program.

The regents expressed deep appreciation to Maples for his steady guidance during this transitional period. They noted that the foundation built under his leadership sets a clear path forward for Coll, who assumes office on July 1, to build upon regional economic partnerships, academic programming and student success initiatives.

In recognition of decades of dedication to university operations, the Board approved a Staff Emeritus Designation for retiring Facilities Department staff Tim Perez. This honor recognizes Perez’s decades of exceptional service, leadership, and invaluable contributions to maintaining and enhancing the university’s campus infrastructure.

Operational updates included an informational briefing regarding a Request for Proposals for internal audit services. Riddle outlined the institution’s routine procurement process for external auditing to ensure rigorous financial compliance, transparency and fiscal responsibility as the new fiscal year begins. The board also reviewed and approved a standard asset-disposal list, a necessary housekeeping measure that ensures aging university property is accounted for and retired efficiently in accordance with state regulations.

The board also approved a revised resolution regarding the Student Regent Scholarship, prioritizing student leader compensation and ensuring equitable support for student representation on the governing board. This measure adjusts the historical framework to better match modern cost-of-attendance realities for students serving in the role.