WNMU November Employee of the Month Kathy Sorells Champions Second Chances

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) honors Kathy Sorells as its Employee of the Month for November, recognizing her tireless dedication and profound impact as a Program Manager within the Department of Community and Workforce Development. Sorells, a long-term employee who first joined the university in November 1999, embodies a spirit of compassion and lifelong learning, guiding students to new career paths and renewed hope.

Sorells came to WNMU after a transition from the healthcare field, initially hired as an administrative assistant in the Department of Natural Sciences. She brought her commitment to service to the Department of Community and Workforce Development in 2015, where she quickly found her calling. For Sorells, the core of her work is finding the best opportunities for students.

As a Program Manager, Sorells’ favorite part of the job is offering advice and helping students overcome their own self-doubt and fears about entering the program. “I believe very strongly it takes great courage to come back to school,” Sorells notes. “A lot of students that we see think they are ‘done’ and have no paths forward. WNMU can help them find a new path and new opportunities. This department is truly a place where people can find work in the same field or a new one, or pursue a new degree, opening doors for the university’s most dynamic and diverse student population,” Sorells elaborated.

The WNMU program works closely with state and federal workforce development programs, ensuring a robust support net. The program also works with local and regional governments and businesses to address critical workforce needs through fast-track training in both vocational and health sciences sectors.

Sorells recognizes the unique challenges many of the workforce students face, including communication deficits, and emphasizes the need to establish “muscle memory associated with the tools you use for your positions.”

Sorells is particularly proud of the efforts instructors make to ensure that incoming students, regardless of when they enroll, can successfully manage even advanced courses, demonstrating the program’s flexible and welcoming atmosphere. This adaptability allows partnerships, such as the one with Zuni Pueblo, to fast-track students into valuable skills, such as welding.

Sorells thrives on welcoming and supporting new students, helping them “navigate the campus and the program.” She considers herself a lifelong learner and believes a passion for helping others drives her own work ethic.

Sorells views her role as helping students effectively tackle roadblocks and obstacles, managing expectations and deadlines—one of the biggest challenges she addresses with students. “To do this work, you have to be a people person,” Sorells said. “I love to bring empathy, creative thinking, and wonder to my position. I see possibility in everyone.”