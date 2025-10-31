WNMU Recognizes September Employee of the Month James Pagels

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) announces James Pagels as its Employee of the Month for September 2025. This recognition highlights Pagels’ exceptional commitment, ethical integrity, and significant contributions to the university, particularly during a period of substantial change within the University Advising Center.

Pagels stood out for his extraordinary efforts and unwavering positive attitude during a critical time for academic advisors. After several advisors left the center, Pagels stepped up to shoulder the increased workload during the hiring and training of new staff.

A colleague’s testimonial underscores the profound impact of Pagels’ dedication: “Despite the strain and extra work, Pagels spent his time and energy maintaining relationships with faculty, colleagues, and students, always ending each interaction with, ‘And you have a beautiful day, now!'”

The dedication to maintaining positive relationships, even under extreme pressure, speaks volumes about Pagels’ character and professionalism. The team praised Pagles as “unfailingly kind, super hardworking, and very knowledgeable.”

“I try to look at the positive,” Pagels said. “I wanted to take this job because I wanted people to take advantage of the opportunity to go to college and get through ‘life’s moments.’ When I was in the 18-22-year-old range, I didn’t necessarily have someone that I could reach out to that listened.”

Beyond managing the essential advising duties, Pagels is also a fierce advocate for students, actively working to remove systemic barriers to their success. As one team member’s nomination read, “I admire and respect James, and I so appreciate all he has done to keep the Advising Center viable and useful during a really turbulent time.”

“I’m about the relationships I make with people, “Pagels said.

Pagels has enjoyed many different careers, including being a welder in town with Custom Steel Works. He helped build the arch downtown and several bridges, welded the structural steel for the CVS, and worked on most of the structures aat WNMU that requried welding. After experiencing some work-related health issues, he decided to return to WNMU and received an accounting degree. He landed a job with a local accountant, where Pagels worked for many years before moving into his current position as a WNMU advisor.

WNMU spotlights staff members like Pagels, whose dedication ensures the continued success and support of the student body and faculty.

The Employee of the Month spotlight is a series that highlights WNMU staff and the work they do to support the university’s mission and students. The selection process ensures recipients embody the highest standards of the WNMU community. Significantly, nominees must demonstrate ethical integrity, an ability to build positive relationships across diverse backgrounds, a commitment to personal and professional growth, and a willingness to encourage the exchange of ideas.