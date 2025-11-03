WNMU First-Generation Student Awarded Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) awards first-year student Makiah Granadino one of the university’s competitive Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarships. A Silver City native, Granadino is a first-generation college student who overcame an initial hesitation to apply for the scholarship and ultimately emerged as a standout recipient.

Granadino began her studies this September and is pursuing a degree in Zoology with an eye toward a future master’s in veterinary science. As a first-generation college student, she is embracing the added pressure and academic rigor of her STEM-focused coursework, which currently includes algebra, a psychology course, and classes in plant form and function.

“I was initially hesitant to start school again because I really enjoyed the ‘average adult life,’ but after a while, I started to feel unfulfilled intellectually,” Granadino stated. “I chose Zoology because it is fairly related to my interest in veterinary science, and I have what can only be described as a love for knowledge about animals.”

Granadino’s application highlighted her extensive commitment to community engagement in Silver City. During her middle and high school years at Aldo Leopold Charter School, she dedicated several years to the Silver City Youth Mural Program. In this role, she helped design and teach others, working with diverse age ranges and personalities on projects, including one with middle school students in Bayard and another with the Western Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) at WNMU. This background in art, while not her ultimate major, has instilled in her valuable leadership and collaborative skills and serves as her creative outlet.

The scholarship is particularly significant for helping to mitigate a key logistical challenge for Granadino. As she shared in her scholarship essay, the funds will help secure reliable transport—either by repairing her older vehicle or by helping her acquire a new one—easing the burden on her and her family. “Economically, my family has always faced struggles,” Granadino noted. “

Makiah also manages the challenge of being hard of hearing, communicating with others primarily by reading lips. But being hard of hearing has never hindered her ability to engage in complex subjects or fully participate in her academic life. After taking a gap year following high school, during which she worked as a waitress to hone her social skills, she returned to a structured educational environment with renewed focus.

The scholarship has already inspired her to seek out additional financial aid opportunities throughout her academic journey. Her younger sister is also following a higher education path currently participating in dual enrollment courses at WNMU.

Attending WNMU, a familiar campus in the town where she grew up, is a positive experience. While she continues to work as a waitress to support herself, her immediate plans are to knock out her required core courses this semester and next, allowing her to then focus entirely on her more specialized Zoology studies.

Granadino’s determination and commitment to both her community and her education make her a truly deserving recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Month Scholarship. WNMU looks forward to supporting her as she continues her path toward a career in animal husbandry and veterinary science.

Pictured: Makiah Granadino (left) receives her scholarship award during Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at WNMU, pictured with Marivel Medel, administrative assistant, WNMU (right).