Western New Mexico University (WNMU) student Kevin Perez Marquez attends WNMU as part of a collaborative double-degree program with the Universidad de Sonora in the capital city of Hermosillo, in Mexico. This partnership allows students to navigate two different academic systems simultaneously, broadening their worldview.

In the fall of 2025, Perez traveled to Aurora, Colorado, to represent WNMU at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) Annual Conference. The event, a premier gathering for Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), attracted nearly 1,000 attendees. For Perez, the experience confirmed that his WNMU education is equipping him to compete in international business arenas.

“The conference had workshops, speakers, networking—it was a big conference,” Perez said. “I considered meeting high-level people a challenge… but at the same time, it was inspiring because it’s something I strive for.”

The standout moment for Perez was a serendipitous encounter during a workshop hosted by Aramark, the university’s food services management partner. Aramark provides services to universities, hospitals, and other large organizations throughout North America and 14 countries. While listening to a presentation on corporate leadership at the conference, he learned that a Senior Human Resources Manager at the multinational corporation was an alum of WNMU. The realization that a fellow Mustang had climbed the ranks of such a major company was pivotal.

“I was elated to hear this,” Perez said. He approached the representative, sparking a conversation that bridged the gap between student and executive. “He offered to introduce me to several people at Aramark. It was one of the best things I could take from that conference—that I met someone who graduated from Western. It helped me realize that if they can make it, I can too.”

Looking ahead, Perez has a clear, ambitious roadmap following his graduation from WNMU. Perez was formally accepted to Queen Mary University of London to pursue a master’s degree in marketing and digital analytics. Eventually, his goal is to obtain a Ph.D. and work in data consulting for international businesses. Perez also recognizes that his unique ability to bridge cultural and educational divides will be one of his most significant professional assets.

Perez is particularly passionate about the intersection of humanity and technology. “It’s a field that AI cannot easily control, but it’s crucial to attain business growth,” he explained, advocating for more and stronger integration of supply chain tech, blockchain, and data analytics into WNMU business curricula. “Embracing 21st-century technology…will help students be more competitive.”

Perez encourages incoming international students to embrace culture shock with an open mind, emphasizing that the region’s scenic beauty and the bonds formed at WNMU make the journey worthwhile.

“The only thing I knew about New Mexico was Breaking Bad, and Silver City is nothing like that,” he joked. “Looking back over the year, I can see that things are better because I embraced the unknown.”