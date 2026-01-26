Western New Mexico University (WNMU) kicked off its 2026 Welcome Week, a high-energy series of events designed to integrate new students into campus life and connect with the Silver City community. Running from January 12 through January 16, the week-long celebration served as the cornerstone of the university’s commitment to student success and regional engagement.

Welcome Week is a strategic initiative by WNMU Student Life to foster a sense of belonging.

Highlights of the 2026 schedule included:

Student Club Fair: Held on Tuesday in the Student Life Lounge, the fair featured more than 15 diverse student organizations, ranging from academic honor societies to outdoor adventure groups.

Chilling at the Chili Cook-Off: The night was cold but the chili was hot! A nod to Southwest tradition, this mid-week event allowed students and faculty to compete for the title of “Top Mustang Chef.”

Cultural Affairs Spotlight: The university’s Fine Arts Center Theatre hosted a bold, inclusive drag performance by Miss Nature as part of her regional tour, emphasizing the university’s dedication to diversity and the arts.

Silent Disco: The week concluded on Friday with a student-favorite silent disco, allowing participants to dance to curated playlists through wireless headphones in a high-energy, inclusive environment.

The centerpiece of the university’s welcome festivities is the annual Welcome Back Bash.

Originally established over a decade ago to strengthen the relationship between the university and downtown Silver City, the Bash evolved into a massive community festival.

“Homecoming and Welcome Week remind us that our roots to the foundation provided by WNMU are inextricably tied,” said Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D. “The fierce Mustang spirit that spans our entire region is a source of incredible pride. Seeing our students and community members celebrate together in Regents Square or downtown is exactly what this university is about.”

The 2026 Bash featured food trucks, live performances by New Mexico-based artists, and information booths from local Grant County businesses. This collaboration underscores the vital role WNMU plays as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and a cultural hub for the Southwest.

Beyond the festivities, Welcome Week serves a critical administrative purpose. Following Housing Move-In at Mustang Village and Centennial Hall and Muir Heights, students participated in mandatory orientation sessions covering Title IX, campus safety with WNMU Police, and wellness resources.

“We want our students to feel supported from the moment they step onto campus,” Maples said. “By combining essential resource navigation with fun, engaging events, we ensure that every Mustang has the tools they need to succeed academically while building lifelong friendships.”