WNMU Student Gabriel Farley Shares Insights from Prestigious Art Residency

From the quiet mountains of New Mexico to the bustling streets of New York City, Western New Mexico University student Gabriel Farley embarked on a transformative journey this past summer, immersing himself in the prestigious Summer Undergraduate Residency Program at the New York Academy of Art. A junior in the university’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program, Farley’s art and perspective was profoundly shaped by the month-long experience.

Farley’s path to the residency began at WNMU, where he found a key mentor in painting professor Matthew Drissell, who received his master’s from the New York Academy of Art. Drissell encouraged Farley to apply for the program while Farley was simultaneously applying for the BFA program at WNMU. The young artist submitted his portfolio and was amazed to receive an acceptance email months later. “I didn’t think I would get it,” Farley admits. “I basically just completed my spring semester at WNMU and went to New York in June.”

The New York Academy of Art is renowned for its focus on classical figurative realism, a discipline that is increasingly rare in modern art schools. Farley spent his time in an intensive studio environment, painting, drawing, and sculpting human figures. He said the experience was a crash course in “how to render human features,” a skill he believes is fundamental for artists. “Our brains are designed to recognize people’s features,” Farley explained.

Beyond the technical skills, the residency provided a personal breakthrough for Farley. For the first time, he felt a deep sense of validation. “It was enlightening to feel like other artists understood me,” he said. Farley realized that the creative voice he was developing was resonating with people in the art world. “The art world was getting me,” he said. “It validated my feelings that my work is headed in the right direction, especially in New York!”

While he was impressed by the city’s art museums and galleries, Farley found the cultural energy of New York itself to be a powerful influence. Adapting to the city’s fast pace was a challenge, but one he ultimately embraced.

Looking ahead, Farley’s experience has solidified his artistic goals. He found that the artists in New York were not the typical “Bohemian Soho types” he anticipated, but rather genuine, deeply skilled individuals dedicated to their craft. Farley elaborated, “I realized, ‘Oh man, these guys are doing it. I want to get this good at painting.”

Farley’s advice to art students is to have the courage to be themselves. He encourages them to communicate the “beautiful parts” of their genuine selves through their art. He emphasizes that great art schools like WNMU and teachers, like professor Drissell, help students discover this authenticity. Farley believes that is the key to forging a profound connection with others through their work.