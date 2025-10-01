J. Dean Reed’s Vision as Treasurer and Secretary for the WNMU Board of Regents

J. Dean Reed, a recently appointed member of the Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents and an alum with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance, detailed his commitment to ensuring robust financial oversight and driving strategic university growth. Reed’s appointment by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and confirmed in March 2025 by the New Mexico Legislature, restored the WNMU Board to a quorum of five regents and brought his extensive background in sales leadership and senior management in the healthcare sector to the university’s governance.

Reed, who serves as the Treasurer /Secretary on the newly completed Board, emphasized his hands-on approach to financial duties and his passion for fiscal accuracy.

“My professional life, particularly in sales leadership, has centered on the accuracy of budgets and a deep love for numbers and the P&L statement. In a university setting, numbers are solid ground,” Reed said. “My primary duty is ensuring the transparency and accuracy of our financial records and reporting to the Board, especially around budget variances and the performance of our endowment.”

Working closely with Regents President Steve Neville and Vice President John V. Wertheim, Reed reviews and discusses budgets before they are presented for final Board approval, ensuring that every decision is authorized and thoroughly understood.

Reed highlighted the importance of demonstrating measurable success to secure state funding. “Our job is to fight as hard as we can for our strategies in Santa Fe. The legislature wants to fund well-thought-out projects that demonstrate research and results,” he noted. He pointed to WNMU’s Nursing Program as a model of success, with 100% of its students passing the final nursing exam, and the highly ranked Early Childhood Development Center as evidence of the university’s strong stewardship of funds.

“The more our strategies work, the more trust we build with the legislature. That’s true in business and in public university funding—you must demonstrate accountability, execution, and competitive outcomes.”

As the Secretary, Reed is directly responsible for ensuring the accuracy and content of the meeting minutes and reinforcing the university’s commitment to compliance.

“My approach to governance is rooted in ensuring that all Board procedures and actions remain in full compliance with state statutes and university bylaws,” Reed stated. He emphasized that a culture of open and honest communication, as well as dynamic transparency, is crucial, and that it also includes maintaining open and accessible meetings, as well as proactively addressing potential conflicts of interest within the Board through established compliance guidelines.

Reed also noted that the new Board has prioritized in-person presence on campus, allowing them to better connect with and listen to the community, administrators, faculty, and most importantly, the students. “I’m on my ninth trip to Silver City since my appointment. That grassroots networking is where I get the real feel for what’s going on,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience as an alum, Reed emphasized his personal connection to the university. “WNMU changed my life; it shaped me into a very successful professional. Now that I’m retired, this is my chance to pay it forward.”

He acknowledged the rapidly changing landscape of higher education, where 61% of WNMU students are now online. “We must differentiate ourselves and focus our long-term strategies on the digital age,” he said. “We must take a hard self-assessment and focus on what we’re really good at—turning out great social workers, business majors, and nurses—and ensure our online programs are dynamically successful.”

Reed, who will attend his granddaughter’s graduation in May from WNMU with degrees in Biology and Forest Management, concluded with a message of dedication. “When all of the noise is gone, I love helping the university that helped me like so many alumni. My goal is to serve the institution that served me.”

More information WNMU Board of Regents.