Keana Huerta, Student Regent of Western New Mexico University, is on a mission to ignite a deeper connection between the college, its students, and the broader community. Unanimously voted into the position by the New Mexico State Senate, Huerta is focusing her efforts on fostering a campus environment where every student feels the same excitement she does about the university.

Huerta’s journey to the Board of Regents is a testament to her commitment to her community. A lifelong resident of Grant County, she served as a Councilwoman for the Town of Hurley from 2022 to 2025. Her passion for public service and dedication to WNMU led Huerta to her current role as Student Regent.

“I am a product of this community and this university,” Huerta said. “I was born and raised here, and I am so grateful to have a world-class institution right in my own backyard. WNMU has always been a place where people can thrive in a safe, caring environment.”

Huerta believes that strengthening student morale—especially after such a challenging period for WNMU—requires a more vocal and visible show of support from everyone in the surrounding area.

“It’s more than just WNMU the university, it’s the people who live and work in the area, we are all WNMU,” she emphasized. “We need the community to fearlessly show up—to games, to events, and to meetings. Students deserve to be excited and proud of the work they do here. As a student, when you see a crowd of people supporting you, there’s no better feeling in the world. That’s what pushes you to graduation day.”

As a first-generation college student, Huerta understands the unique challenges many students face. A key part of her agenda is to make it easier for students to access resources and to ensure that the highest levels of leadership are transparent and approachable. She believes that leading by example is the best way to foster a culture of transparency and open dialogue.

Beyond her work as a regent and her demanding nursing studies, Huerta is also a gifted musician. A Tejano recording artist with Shellshock Records 3, she performs with local jazz and variety bands. She sees a clear connection between her creative pursuits and her career path. “There’s a singing doctor, and I’d love to be a singing nurse,” she said with a laugh. “Music connects us all, and it’s another way for me to talk about the good things we’re doing at WNMU.”

Huerta is set to graduate in December of 2026 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She foresees potentially pursuing her master’s degree at WNMU.

While Huerta’s term as a Student Regent will conclude at the end of the 2026 academic year, she is determined to make a lasting impact that is part of a noticeable culture shift toward even greater support for WNMU students.

“My story is a testimony to every first-generation student out there that they can do it. They can take up space, serve as a voice for others, and lead. It’s about being the person you needed when you first started.”

This series features the members of the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents, highlighting their diverse backgrounds, motivations, and long-term goals for the university.