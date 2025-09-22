WNMU Professor’s Sabbatical Launches Groundbreaking Research

Dr. Jennifer Johnston, an associate professor of psychology at Western New Mexico University (WNMU), used her one-year sabbatical in Winchester, UK as a launchpad into a groundbreaking field of research, reshaping how we understand the human brain.

Her time abroad was a period of intense productivity, focused on pioneering research, networking with global scholars, and authoring a book poised to change the field of psychology.

Dr. Johnston’s forthcoming book, “The 80/20 Ratio: Your Brain’s rEvolutionary Liquid Abacus,” introduces a novel model for how the brain processes information. The book argues that our brains are not rigid machines but fluid, evolving systems governed by a fundamental, ancient design principle: the 80/20 ratio. This ratio, which is embedded in the very structure of our brains, is also mirrored in nature’s most efficient systems, from river branches to slime mold.

Her research reveals a precise coefficient between 79% and 81% for the brain to make decisions. In simpler terms, only 80% of consistent information is used in decision-making or memory formation, leaving the remaining 20% for risk-taking and processing inconsistent data. This groundbreaking theory, which Johnston is the first to explore in this context, explains everything from how babies form attachments to how we solidify memories.

Beyond her personal project, Dr. Johnston’s sabbatical was a masterclass in global networking. While in Winchester, a city steeped in medieval history, she collaborated with Dr. David Giles, a leading media psychologist. Their work resulted in the two professors co-editing and co-authoring a new volume of research titled, “Research Handbook on the Social Psychology of the Media,” published by Edward Elgar Publishing. The book, which brought together researchers from around the world, is scheduled for release in December 2025. This was a key goal of Johnston’s sabbatical: to connect WNMU to a global network of media psychology scholars.

The partnership has laid the groundwork for future projects, including new research with Dr. Gaëlle Ouvrein from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) in Belgium. The project will examine how the mental health journeys of beauty vloggers on YouTube affect their followers.

Johnston purchased and shipped many of the books she needed with funds from NMSU’s Idea Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) grant. She credits WNMU’s J. Cloyd Miller Library as an “excellent asset” during her time overseas. “I received crucial support from our WNMU library. Staff there would send me relevant articles and materials throughout my time abroad that were vital to my research,” Johnston said.

Returning to WNMU with a renewed sense of purpose, Johnston is grateful for the university’s support. She plans to share her newfound knowledge and passion with students and colleagues.

Johnston hopes her book will spark positive attention for WNMU and impact the way we understand neuroscience. “The sabbatical was a chance to reset and replenish,” Johnston explained. “I feel like my cup is full, and I can’t wait to share what I learned.”